

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Subaru Corporation (FUJHY, 7270.T), a Japanese conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half, helped by a positive foreign exchange impact and improved price mix.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company reported net income of JPY 102.088 billion, or JPY 144.64 per share, higher than JPY 90.415 billion, or JPY 123.89 per share in the same period last year.



Operating profit was JPY 115.955 billion, compared with JPY 102.670 billion a year ago. This rise in operating profit reflects the depreciation of the yen, a reduction in the U.S. tariff impact, lower warranty repair costs, and others. Revenue was JPY 2.513 trillion, up from JPY 2.385 trillion in the previous year. This increase reflects an improved price mix.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company still expects net income of JPY 130 billion, up 43.1% from last year. Subaru continues to anticipate revenue of JPY 5.200 trillion, up 8.7% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 116 per share, higher than last year's JPY 115.50 per share.



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