24 Exchange: 24X Expands Digital Assets Prime Brokerage Partnership with Standard Chartered

24X Expands Digital Assets Prime Brokerage Partnership with Standard Chartered

Bitcoin and Ethereum to be offered alongside existing FX, NDF and Spot Trading

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X"), one of a select few global platforms that offer both crypto spot and FX trading on a single, unified technology infrastructure, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Standard Chartered to include digital assets Prime Brokerage. This expanded partnership will now enable trading in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on 24X's institutional-grade, multi-asset trading platform. Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group.

With this expansion, 24X becomes the first trading platform to offer both crypto and FX products with Standard Chartered acting as the central counterparty. This structure allows counterparties to face only Standard Chartered while accessing OTC liquidity through 24X, which operates the execution-only platform and handles liquidity configuration, matching and straight-through processing (STP). Globally recognized as a leading FX NDF platform and offering FX spot and swaps, 24X aims to apply that expertise to drive institutional adoption of digital assets.

24X and Standard Chartered's Prime Brokerage business already give clients access to FX NDFs, FX Spot, FX Deliverable Swaps, FX Non-Deliverable Swaps, and Metals. Bitcoin and Ethereum trading will operate in a similar capacity. This announcement comes shortly after Standard Chartered served as liquidity taker for first spot cryptocurrency trades on the 24X platform, with Cumberland DRW and Wintermute serving as liquidity providers.

24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said, "Institutional interest in digital assets is rapidly increasing, and this expansion of our partnership with Standard Chartered will enable the 24X platform to continually meet that demand. Our crypto trading infrastructure delivers the deep liquidity, rigorous oversight, and the same seamless workflow global financial institutions have come to expect from 24X. We are proud to deepen our relationship as global markets continue to converge around digital assets."

24X Bermuda Limited's cryptocurrency activity is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. 24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, Metals and Spot products to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost. Through its subsidiary 24X National Exchange, trading in U.S. equities is available 16/5 via broker-dealers who are approved members of the Exchange.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24X") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X Bermuda"), which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures, metals and spot cryptocurrency; and 24X National Exchange LLC ("24X Equities"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock by lowering the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets and simultaneously delivering creative and unique workflows tailored to each asset class. 24X Bermuda is a registered Introducing Broker with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA ID #0556980). 24X Bermuda and its crypto activity are regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. More information is available at https://www.24exchange.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

24Xmedia@karv.global

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