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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 07:48 Uhr
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Tuinmaximaal: From veranda to garden room: enjoy your garden all year round

From veranda to garden room: enjoy your garden all year round

As the days grow shorter, many homeowners lose sight of their garden until spring. Yet more and more people are choosing to extend their veranda into a garden room that stays sheltered from wind and rain in autumn and winter too. Gumax glass sliding doors and matching accessories play a key role in this. Over the past year, Tuinmaximaal customers bought almost 90 kilometres of glass sliding doors, more than twice the length of a full marathon.

SEVENUM, Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A veranda is no longer just a shelter: with a lounge set, lighting and sometimes an outdoor kitchen, it becomes a place to really live. Glass sliding doors keep the view of the garden open. Rob van Dijck, CEO of Tuinmaximaal: "For many customers, protection from the weather is an important reason to extend their veranda. Now is exactly the right time: with glass sliding doors, people stay sheltered in their garden in autumn and winter as well. Locks, an insect screen and a Shading Panel make it possible to use the garden room all year round."

Security, ease of use and comfort

The new sliding door locks add extra security to the garden room, so garden furniture and cushions can stay outside safely, even in winter. Door followers ensure the glass panels slide open and closed effortlessly in a single movement. A Shading Panel protects against bright sun and the elements, and an insect screen keeps insects out when the sliding doors are open. The Steel Look set gives the garden room an industrial feel, in line with the interior trend for steel-framed doors.

Experience it in the showrooms

In the Tuinmaximaal showrooms, visitors can experience the glass sliding doors and accessories for themselves in a range of product displays. Specialists are on hand to give expert advice.

About Tuinmaximaal

Tuinmaximaal develops modular verandas and glass sliding doors designed for easy self-assembly. With every purchase, customers receive the necessary tools, clear assembly instructions and online installation videos. Customers who prefer to outsource the installation can call on professional installation partners. Tuinmaximaal processes more than 30,000 orders a year, which are shipped throughout Europe from a logistics centre of over 27,000 square metres in the Netherlands. The company has 10 showrooms in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

More information

More information about the glass sliding doors can be found at www.tuinmaximaal.co.uk.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-veranda-to-garden-room-enjoy-your-garden-all-year-round-302933676.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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