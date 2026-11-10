Giti Tire Makes History with Guinness World Records Title at 503.17 km/h

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giti Tire has achieved another milestone in automotive engineering, earning the Guinness World Records title for "Highest Speed Achieved by Electric Vehicle Tyres" with its specially engineered GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tyres achieving a record-breaking speed of 503.17 km/h (312.65 mph).

The achievement was celebrated on 6 November 2026 in Dubai, where Dr Enki Tan, Executive Chairman of Giti Tire Group, received the official Guinness World Records certificate during the "Celebration of Speed" event at Burj Khalifa.

Driven by German professional racing driver Marc Basseng, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme achieved 503.17 km/h on 1 November 2026 on a specially secured section of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, surpassing its previous benchmark of 496.22 km/h established at ATP Papenburg, Germany, in September 2025.

Engineering Beyond the Limits of Speed

The GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro represents the culmination of more than three years of collaborative development, engineering innovation and rigorous testing.

Engineered to withstand the extreme forces generated by an electric hypercar producing more than 3,000 PS, the bespoke tire incorporates advanced technologies including high-strength aramid fibre reinforcement and a specialised racing profile.

Throughout the programme, Giti's engineers worked closely with YANGWANG and Basseng, refining tire performance according to vehicle dynamics, aerodynamic changes and driving feedback. For the latest attempt, the tyres were further optimised for the conditions of the Abu Dhabi highway, with Giti's engineering team providing critical technical support.

"When you're pushing the limits of speed, confidence is everything. Having worked closely with Giti's engineers throughout this journey, I've developed tremendous trust in their expertise, dedication and attention to detail," said Marc Basseng.

"Knowing that every detail had been carefully tested, checked and prepared gave me the confidence to focus entirely on driving and push beyond what we had previously achieved."

A World Record That Reinforces Giti's Global Engineering Capabilities

For Giti Tire, the new Guinness World Records title represents more than an achievement in speed. It reflects the strength of Giti's international research and development network, its technical expertise and its ability to collaborate with leading automotive manufacturers on increasingly demanding projects.

"This will be marked as a true milestone in automotive history, going beyond 500km/h in an electric vehicle is an industry game changer. Giti and YANGWANG have together pushed beyond the limits of technology to attain the 'Highest Speed Achieved by Electric Vehicle tyres'," said Dr Tan.

"This achievement is a testament to innovation, dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence demonstrated by our global research and development teams. We engineer tyres that perform under the most extreme conditions. Beyond setting records, this partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing tire technology, delivering innovative solutions for the evolving automotive industry and inspiring greater confidence in the Giti brand among vehicle manufacturers and motorists worldwide."

Extraordinary Engineering. Everyday Confidence.

With 75 years of tire manufacturing experience and a presence in more than 130 countries, Giti Tire continues to advance its engineering capabilities across a broad portfolio of passenger car, commercial vehicle and high-performance tyres.

The company's engineering capabilities extend beyond record-breaking hypercars. Giti's technical expertise and engineering excellence are recognised by leading automotive manufacturers worldwide, reflected in its extensive Original Equipment (OE) partnerships and growing presence across passenger vehicles, including electric and high-performance applications.

While the GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro was specifically developed for extreme-speed applications, the engineering expertise, advanced materials research, testing methodologies and precision behind such projects also contribute to Giti's wider approach to tire development.

From the extreme demands of a 503.17 km/h world-record run to the everyday priorities of braking, handling, comfort, efficiency and durability, Giti continues to apply its engineering expertise to the evolving needs of motorists worldwide.

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