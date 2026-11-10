- The two companies will collaborate through a joint working group to identify and assess opportunities, with an initial focus on one of the first target countries - Strategic partnership marks a step towards bringing validated voice science into large-scale, real-world use

Rome, London and St Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Almaviva, a global ICT company leader in the field of health management, and VoiceBiota Ltd, the voice biomarker data layer company, today jointly announced a strategic partnership that will pursue opportunities to bring voice biomarker intelligence to international markets.





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Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate through a joint working group to identify and assess opportunities, with an initial focus on one of the first target countries.

VoiceBiota's platform is built on the largest voice biomarker dataset of its kind, comprising 1,800,637 voice recordings from 35 studies across 54 countries. More than 25 international laboratories currently collaborate in the building and expansion of the dataset. Using artificial intelligence and proprietary methodologies, the platform extracts physiological biomarkers from speech and provides more than 46 validated biomarkers across 16 conditions, with a mean AUC of 0.899. VoiceBiota Ltd is ISO 13485:2016 certified. Building on this foundation, Dr Adrian Attard Trevisan will present some of VoiceBiota's latest research outcomes on the Main Stage at MedTech World Europe, which takes place from 11 to 13 November 2026 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta.

Almaviva operates in software development, business process outsourcing and customer relationship management, and has developed solutions, products and AI language models for a range of market segments, including healthcare. The two companies bring complementary strengths: VoiceBiota contributes validated voice biomarker science and data, while Almaviva brings digital engineering expertise and programme delivery experience.

"Every time a person speaks, they release a stream of physiological information. Our work is to turn that signal into data that health systems can trust. Almaviva Group knows how to take technology into complex institutional environments, and that matters as much as the science itself," said Dr Adrian Attard Trevisan, Founder of VoiceBiota. "The promise of voice biomarkers has always depended on the data underneath them. We have spent years building that foundation carefully, with scientific discipline and a quality system to match. Partnerships like this one are how that foundation begins to serve health systems in practice."

"Technology creates the greatest value when it listens to people. Voice is one of the most natural and information-rich signals we have, and VoiceBiota has built a rigorous scientific foundation to make sense of it. Combined with Almaviva's technology and delivery expertise, we see a real opportunity to bring this innovation to the institutions and communities that stand to benefit most." said Andrea Leonardo, Healthcare Business Unit Director of Almaviva.

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About VoiceBiota. VoiceBiota is a voice biomarker platform and data layer developed by VoiceBiota Ltd (UK), a subsidiary of VoiceBiota International Ltd. Its platform supports a portfolio of research, clinical and device products serving healthcare and research partners. VoiceBiota is a working-group member of the EU eVoiceNet COST Action (CA21128). Learn more at https://voicebiota.com/.

About Almaviva Group. As Italy's leading Information & Communication Technology group for over 40 years, Almaviva has been at the forefront of digital transformation, supporting businesses and public administrations on their path to innovation. The Group operates through a global network of over 65 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with an established presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. It employs over 40,000 people in Italy and around the world, with pro forma revenues exceeding 1.8 billion euros in 2025. By combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies-such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cloud, and Cybersecurity-the Group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in strategic market sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, the environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it

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