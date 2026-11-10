Portugal has opened two competitive procedures to allocate up to 1,050 MVA of grid connection capacity to energy storage projects, with 750 MVA reserved for standalone installations and 300 MVA for renewable power plants with co-located storage. Applications can be submitted until Dec. 22, 2026. The government announced the two procedures in June, initially scheduling their launch for Sept. 14. It subsequently postponed the tenders following a public consultation on their conditions. The procedures are being conducted through electronic auctions and mark Portugal's first tenders of this kind ...

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