Australian solar cell technology innovator SunDrive Solar has teamed with Space Machines Company (SMC) to accelerate the development of its copper-based heterojunction (HJT) solar cell technology, aiming to establish a source of Australian-made solar arrays for commercial spacecraft and satellites. Spun out of the University of New South Wales (UNSW), SunDrive has developed a proprietary copper electroplating technology that replaces silver in solar cell metallisation, aiming to reduce manufacturing costs and improve efficiency. The company's cells, which have delivered record-breaking results, ...

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