Canada's trade tribunal has scrapped the extra import taxes it had been charging on Chinese solar panels since 2015. The United States is going the other way, adding tariffs that now reach right up the supply chain to polysilicon. For the first time in a decade, installers in Canada and the United States are buying equipment under completely different rules. For Canada, cheaper panel imports are good news. But if you sell solar somewhere cold, the real question is simpler: once a panel is on a roof, how much power does it produce? Firefly Solar tracks the performance of more than 4,100 home solar ...

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