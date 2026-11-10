Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 2 to November 6, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
02/11/2026
226,622
84.041658
19,045,688.62
XPAR
180,350
83.973042
15,144,538.12
CEUX
29,405
83.819479
2,464,711.78
TQEX
39,852
83.937077
3,345,060.39
AQEU
03/11/2026
275,005
83.200295
22,880,497.13
XPAR
145,000
83.129653
12,053,799.69
CEUX
21,000
83.091889
1,744,929.67
TQEX
40,000
83.018932
3,320,757.28
AQEU
04/11/2026
256,681
82.616617
21,206,115.87
XPAR
158,300
82.641222
13,082,105.44
CEUX
24,688
82.618851
2,039,694.19
TQEX
44,452
82.607214
3,672,055.88
AQEU
05/11/2026
292,206
81.002716
23,669,479.63
XPAR
148,273
81.000156
12,010,136.13
CEUX
19,731
80.986564
1,597,945.89
TQEX
33,640
80.926896
2,722,380.78
AQEU
06/11/2026
292,481
79.102657
23,136,024.22
XPAR
151,003
79.070291
11,939,851.15
CEUX
22,414
79.066263
1,772,191.22
TQEX
39,866
79.062061
3,151,888.12
AQEU
Total
2,440,969
81.934613
199,999,851.21
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com