Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 2 to November 6, 2026:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 02/11/2026 226,622 84.041658 19,045,688.62 XPAR 180,350 83.973042 15,144,538.12 CEUX 29,405 83.819479 2,464,711.78 TQEX 39,852 83.937077 3,345,060.39 AQEU 03/11/2026 275,005 83.200295 22,880,497.13 XPAR 145,000 83.129653 12,053,799.69 CEUX 21,000 83.091889 1,744,929.67 TQEX 40,000 83.018932 3,320,757.28 AQEU 04/11/2026 256,681 82.616617 21,206,115.87 XPAR 158,300 82.641222 13,082,105.44 CEUX 24,688 82.618851 2,039,694.19 TQEX 44,452 82.607214 3,672,055.88 AQEU 05/11/2026 292,206 81.002716 23,669,479.63 XPAR 148,273 81.000156 12,010,136.13 CEUX 19,731 80.986564 1,597,945.89 TQEX 33,640 80.926896 2,722,380.78 AQEU 06/11/2026 292,481 79.102657 23,136,024.22 XPAR 151,003 79.070291 11,939,851.15 CEUX 22,414 79.066263 1,772,191.22 TQEX 39,866 79.062061 3,151,888.12 AQEU Total 2,440,969 81.934613 199,999,851.21

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

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