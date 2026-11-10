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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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ANTHBOT Announces $250 / €250 Black Friday Discounts on M5 and M9 Robotic Lawn Mowers

ANTHBOT Announces $250 / €250 Black Friday Discounts on M5 and M9 Robotic Lawn Mowers

The Compact M5 and M9 Combine Wire-Free Navigation and Smart Features for Easier Lawn Care.

BERLIN, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT, a brand specializing in robotic lawn mowers, today announced Black Friday discounts of $250 / €250 on its M5 and M9 as part of its "Easy Mowing. Extra Savings." campaign, running through Dec. 7, 2026.

Black Friday Deals

From Nov. 10 through Dec. 7, 2026:

  • M5: $549 (regularly $799) / €499 (regularly €749).
  • M9: $649 (regularly $899) / €599 (regularly €849).

Amazon shoppers can enter a Free Order campaign for a chance to win a full refund on the M5 or M9. ANTHBOT's official store will also feature limited-time flash deals, gift card bonuses, coupons of up to 30% off, and 2x to 3x reward points.

Smarter Lawn Care, Less Hands-On Work

Designed for small and medium-sized gardens, the M5 handles lawns up to 500 m², while the M9 covers up to 1,000 m². With their compact design, both models can navigate passages as narrow as 65 cm, making them well-suited to gardens with limited access and complex layouts.

Full-Band RTK and dual-vision navigation enable automatic lawn mapping and route planning without boundary wires. The ANTHBOT app lets users schedule mowing and manage multiple zones, reducing the need to manually start or adjust mowing tasks each day.

During mowing, AI-powered obstacle recognition helps the mowers detect and avoid animals and common garden objects, reducing the risk of accidental contact and collisions. Rain sensors automatically send the mowers back to their charging stations when rain is detected, helping avoid mowing in wet conditions and reducing the risk of lawn damage.

The M9 has also been named "Best Budget Robot Mower" by WIRED, a leading U.S. technology publication.

For details, visit the ANTHBOT Amazon Store or the ANTHBOT official store.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT specializes in intelligent robotic lawn mowers and serves customers in more than 30 countries.

ANTHBOT is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany, with products also available through major European retailers including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthbot-announces-250--250-black-friday-discounts-on-m5-and-m9-robotic-lawn-mowers-302933467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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