

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyu Corporation (01T.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY58.475 billion, or JPY103.63 per share. This compares with JPY56.236 billion, or JPY98.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to JPY540.147 billion from JPY518.986 billion last year.



Tokyu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.475 Bln. vs. JPY56.236 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY103.63 vs. JPY98.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY540.147 Bln vs. JPY518.986 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 160.56 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.135 T



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