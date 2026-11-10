

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEXON Co., Ltd. (7NX.F) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY124.997 billion, or JPY158.42 per share. This compares with JPY81.195 billion, or JPY100.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY411.693 billion from JPY351.503 billion last year.



NEXON Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY124.997 Bln. vs. JPY81.195 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY158.42 vs. JPY100.27 last year. -Revenue: JPY411.693 Bln vs. JPY351.503 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 165.09 To JPY 172.69 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 519.417 B To JPY 530.582 B



Guidance is basic EPS



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