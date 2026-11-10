

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.DE) Tuesday reported higher sales in the third quarter of 2026, with growth across both its Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands businesses. The company also raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook, citing strong business performance in the third quarter.



Group sales increased 11% to €5.713 billion, with organic growth of 6.5%.



Adhesive Technologies recorded sales of €3.027 billion, up 11.8% year-over-year. Organic sales growth was 7.9%. Consumer Brands sales rose 10.1% to €2.643 billion, while organic growth reached 4.8%.



For fiscal 2026, Henkel now expects organic sales growth of 3% to 4%, compared with its previous forecast of 1.5% to 3.5%.



On Xetra, Henkel shares closed up 0.58% at €83.70 on Monday.



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