C21 MEDIA: Rose d'Or names 78 finalists from 19 countries for 65th awards

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rose d'Or has named 78 finalists from 19 countries for its 65th awards. They include Apple TV's Pluribus, the BBC's The Celebrity Traitors, Japanese pubcaster NHK's The Man Who Carried the Voices of August, South Korea's Street Restaurant Fighter and three Turkish dramas in Soap or Telenovela.
The winners will be revealed on Monday November 30 at Kings Place, London, at a ceremony hosted by Ania Magliano, star of Saturday Night Live UK.
An international panel of industry experts chose the finalists from more than 500 entries, scoring each on idea, production values and impact.
Drama finalists include Apple TV's Pluribus, Half Man for the BBC and HBO, Channel 4's Dirty Business and Trespasses, The Man Who Carried the Voices of August from NHK and Burden of Justice from Sweden's SVT. In Comedy Drama and Sitcom, the BBC's Amandaland and Small Prophets are up against Netflix's The Gentlemen, Australia's Colin From Accounts and two Apple TV series from the US, Widow's Bay and Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Competition Reality brings together South Korea's Street Restaurant Fighter, Denmark's Alone, Japan's DUAL², the Netherlands' Reality Queens in the Jungle and two BBC One hits, The Celebrity Traitors and Celebrity Race Across the World. Soap or Telenovela has three finalists from Türkiye - Deep in Love, Different Lives and Sins and Roses - alongside Brazil's Quem Ama Cuida, Portugal's Amor à Prova and ITV's Corriedale.
Public broadcasters are strongly represented, including ABC Australia, CBC, DR, NHK, NRK, Rai, RTÉ, SVT, VRT and ZDF.
Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d'Or Awards, said: "It's been a terrific year, with an incredibly wide range of entries - it's great to see so many countries represented in this final selection. Good luck to them all on November 30."
Now in its 65th annual edition, the Rose d'Or honours excellence and innovation across global television and entertainment.
The full list of 2026 Rose d'Or finalists is as follows:
Arts
Farruquito, a Flamenco Dynasty
Capa España, Jondo Productions, Documentales en Canarias/Capa España/Movistar Plus+/Spain
Free Nelson Mandela - Episode 3: The Whole World Is Watching
Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK
LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes
Wall to Wall Media/BBC/BBC Two/UK
One Shot with Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience
Fulwell Entertainment/Netflix/US
Tea with Judi Dench featuring Sir Ian McKellen
Mindhouse/Sky/Sky Arts/UK
The Force of Destiny
Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana/Incognita Distribution/Rai 5/Italy
Audio
First Conviction
RTÉ/Ireland
Hometown Boys
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Hunting the Suicide Salesman
CBC/Canada
I'm Not A Monster Presents... Where Is Austin Tice?
BBC/NPR/UK
Roles to Play
NTR/Netherlands
The Birth Keepers
The Guardian/UK
Children and Youth
Chameleon
NRK/Norway
Crookhaven
BBC Studios Kids & Family/BBC Studios Distribution/BBC One/CBBC/UK
Dexter Procter The Ten-Year-Old Doctor
Various Artists Limited/Terrible Productions/CBBC/UK
Quest Heroes
Nordisk Film TV/DR Ramasjang/Denmark
Tales From Outer Suburbia
Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions/Australian Children's Television Foundation/ABC/BYUtv/Australia
The Scarecrows' Wedding
Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC One/UK
Comedy Drama and Sitcom
Amandaland
Merman Television/BBC/Lionsgate/UK
Colin From Accounts (Season 3)
Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Binge/Foxtel/Australia
Margo's Got Money Troubles
A24 in association with Apple/Apple TV/US
Small Prophets
Treasure Trove Productions & Blue House Productions/Sphere Abacus/BBC Two/UK
The Gentlemen
Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios, and Miramax Television for Netflix/Netflix/UK
Widow's Bay
Apple Studios/Chum Films/Apple TV/US
Comedy Entertainment
Don't Panic!
Roses Are Blue/Primitives/VRT 1/Belgium
Last One Laughing UK (Series 2)
Zeppotron & Initial/Prime Video/UK
Rundfunk: Schwalbe
BlazHoffski/NPO 3/NPO Start/Netherlands
Saturday Night Live UK
UTAS UK Productions and Broadway Video/Sky/Sky One/UK
The 00s for Teenagers (De jaren 00 voor tieners)
Panenka/VRT/Belgium
Zero Stars
CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios International/TLC/UK
Competition Reality
Alone (Alene i vildmarken)
ITV Studios Denmark/DR/Denmark
Celebrity Race Across the World
Studio Lambert/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK
DUAL²
TV Asahi Corporation/Japan
Reality Queens in the Jungle: The Family Edition
Warner Bros. ITVP Netherlands/Videoland/Netherlands
Street Restaurant Fighter
CJ ENM/tvN/South Korea
The Celebrity Traitors
Studio Lambert Scotland/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK
Documentary
70 Up
MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios, in association with Lafcadia Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/ITVX/UK
Evolution
BBC Studios Science Unit with NOVA and GBH for BBC, PBS and The Open University/BBC Two/PBS NOVA/UK
Inside Iran: War & Revolution
Zandland/ITV/UK
Milou's Battle Continues
RB&H Mediaprojecten/NTR/NPO 2/Netherlands
The Darkest Web
BBC World Service Investigations/BBC/BBC Four - Storyville/UK
The Deal with Iran
Diplodokus/Espresso Media/VRT Canvas/Belgium
Drama
Burden of Justice
Strive Stories/DR Sales/SVT/Sweden
Dirty Business
Halcyons Heart Films/Banijay Rights/Channel 4/UK
Half Man
Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures/Banijay Rights/BBC/BBC Scotland/HBO/UK
Pluribus
Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/US
The Man Who Carried the Voices of August
NHK/WOWOW/NHK General TV/Japan
Trespasses
Wildgaze Films/Banijay Rights/Channel 4/UK
Factual Entertainment and Reality
Building Sweden (Så byggdes Sverige)
SVT/Sweden
Educating Yorkshire
Twofour/ITV Studios/Channel 4/UK
Marshmallow Counseling
SBS/South Korea
Stuff the British Stole
Wildbear Entertainment/Wooden Horse/Artemis Media/Fremantle/ABC/Australia
Tattoorist
De Hofleveranciers/TVF International/VRT Canvas/Belgium
The Grand Tour
Studio Lambert/Banijay Rights/Prime Video/UK
Multiplatform Series
Big Sister's Advice: Puberty (Conseils de grande soeur: la puberté)
MAJ/Radio-Canada/Canada
Homebodies
Mad Ones/SBS/Australia
On Top of the World Tree: Origins and Beyond
BesTV Network Television Technology Development Co. and Shanghai Museum/BesTV/SMG BesTV IPTV/OTT/China
Recall Me Maybe
Financial Times/UK
TERRAIN - Battle of the Flags
Roses Are Blue DE/Primitives/ZDF/Germany
The Last Summer
Every Media/NPO Zapp/KRO-NCRV/Netherlands
News and Current Affairs
Code of Misconduct
Urbania/Cineflix Media/Super Channel/Canada
Hila Beyond the Taliban
AVROTROS/Netherlands
Into the Void: Putin's Foreign Fighters
BBC Eye Investigations/BBC World Service/BBC iPlayer/BBC News Arabic/UK
Panorama: Undercover in the Police
BBC/BBC One/UK
Shot Like Enemies: Inside Nepal's Gen Z Uprising
BBC World Service/UK
Will AI Take My Job? (Dispatches)
Kalel Productions/Passion Distribution/Channel 4/UK
Soap or Telenovela
Amor à Prova
Plural Entertainment Portugal/ONZA/TVI/Portugal
Corriedale
ITV Studios/ITV1/ITVX/UK
Deep in Love (Tasacak Bu Deniz)
OGM Pictures/OGM Universe/TRT 1/Türkiye
Different Lives
NTC Medya/ATV Distribution/ATV/Türkiye
Sins and Roses
NGM Yapim/Kanal D International/Kanal D/Türkiye
To Love is to Care (Quem Ama Cuida)
Estúdios Globo/Globo/TV Globo/Brazil
Studio Entertainment
Mission Accomplished?
Woestijnvis/Primitives/VRT/Belgium
Parents' Evening
Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV/UK
Stacks of Cash
Eureka Studios/Fremantle/TVI/Portugal
The Way Out
Roses Are Blue/Be-Entertainment/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
Who's Guilty
Metronome Productions/Banijay Entertainment/DR/Denmark
Wisdom of the Crowd
Magnum Productions/BBC Studios/BBC/UK
Notes to editors
Media Enquiries and Passes: Dan Kirkby 07785 392735 dan@dkpr.co.uk
About the Rose d'Or
The Rose d'Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in international TV and audio programme making. The Rose d'Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux, and was a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry for decades. Since 2019 the awards have been organised by C21Media.
Category images for all 13 finalist categories and the Rose d'Or logo are available on request.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad83e46-5c7b-4a79-bab0-39c3103f29d9