C21 MEDIA: Rose d'Or names 78 finalists from 19 countries for 65th awards

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rose d'Or has named 78 finalists from 19 countries for its 65th awards. They include Apple TV's Pluribus, the BBC's The Celebrity Traitors, Japanese pubcaster NHK's The Man Who Carried the Voices of August, South Korea's Street Restaurant Fighter and three Turkish dramas in Soap or Telenovela.

The winners will be revealed on Monday November 30 at Kings Place, London, at a ceremony hosted by Ania Magliano, star of Saturday Night Live UK.

An international panel of industry experts chose the finalists from more than 500 entries, scoring each on idea, production values and impact.

Drama finalists include Apple TV's Pluribus, Half Man for the BBC and HBO, Channel 4's Dirty Business and Trespasses, The Man Who Carried the Voices of August from NHK and Burden of Justice from Sweden's SVT. In Comedy Drama and Sitcom, the BBC's Amandaland and Small Prophets are up against Netflix's The Gentlemen, Australia's Colin From Accounts and two Apple TV series from the US, Widow's Bay and Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Competition Reality brings together South Korea's Street Restaurant Fighter, Denmark's Alone, Japan's DUAL², the Netherlands' Reality Queens in the Jungle and two BBC One hits, The Celebrity Traitors and Celebrity Race Across the World. Soap or Telenovela has three finalists from Türkiye - Deep in Love, Different Lives and Sins and Roses - alongside Brazil's Quem Ama Cuida, Portugal's Amor à Prova and ITV's Corriedale.

Public broadcasters are strongly represented, including ABC Australia, CBC, DR, NHK, NRK, Rai, RTÉ, SVT, VRT and ZDF.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d'Or Awards, said: "It's been a terrific year, with an incredibly wide range of entries - it's great to see so many countries represented in this final selection. Good luck to them all on November 30."

Now in its 65th annual edition, the Rose d'Or honours excellence and innovation across global television and entertainment.

The full list of 2026 Rose d'Or finalists is as follows:

Arts

Farruquito, a Flamenco Dynasty

Capa España, Jondo Productions, Documentales en Canarias/Capa España/Movistar Plus+/Spain

Free Nelson Mandela - Episode 3: The Whole World Is Watching

Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK

LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes

Wall to Wall Media/BBC/BBC Two/UK

One Shot with Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience

Fulwell Entertainment/Netflix/US

Tea with Judi Dench featuring Sir Ian McKellen

Mindhouse/Sky/Sky Arts/UK

The Force of Destiny

Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana/Incognita Distribution/Rai 5/Italy

Audio

First Conviction

RTÉ/Ireland

Hometown Boys

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Hunting the Suicide Salesman

CBC/Canada

I'm Not A Monster Presents... Where Is Austin Tice?

BBC/NPR/UK

Roles to Play

NTR/Netherlands

The Birth Keepers

The Guardian/UK

Children and Youth

Chameleon

NRK/Norway

Crookhaven

BBC Studios Kids & Family/BBC Studios Distribution/BBC One/CBBC/UK

Dexter Procter The Ten-Year-Old Doctor

Various Artists Limited/Terrible Productions/CBBC/UK

Quest Heroes

Nordisk Film TV/DR Ramasjang/Denmark

Tales From Outer Suburbia

Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions/Australian Children's Television Foundation/ABC/BYUtv/Australia

The Scarecrows' Wedding

Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC One/UK

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Amandaland

Merman Television/BBC/Lionsgate/UK

Colin From Accounts (Season 3)

Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Binge/Foxtel/Australia

Margo's Got Money Troubles

A24 in association with Apple/Apple TV/US

Small Prophets

Treasure Trove Productions & Blue House Productions/Sphere Abacus/BBC Two/UK

The Gentlemen

Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios, and Miramax Television for Netflix/Netflix/UK

Widow's Bay

Apple Studios/Chum Films/Apple TV/US

Comedy Entertainment

Don't Panic!

Roses Are Blue/Primitives/VRT 1/Belgium

Last One Laughing UK (Series 2)

Zeppotron & Initial/Prime Video/UK

Rundfunk: Schwalbe

BlazHoffski/NPO 3/NPO Start/Netherlands

Saturday Night Live UK

UTAS UK Productions and Broadway Video/Sky/Sky One/UK

The 00s for Teenagers (De jaren 00 voor tieners)

Panenka/VRT/Belgium

Zero Stars

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios International/TLC/UK

Competition Reality

Alone (Alene i vildmarken)

ITV Studios Denmark/DR/Denmark

Celebrity Race Across the World

Studio Lambert/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK

DUAL²

TV Asahi Corporation/Japan

Reality Queens in the Jungle: The Family Edition

Warner Bros. ITVP Netherlands/Videoland/Netherlands

Street Restaurant Fighter

CJ ENM/tvN/South Korea

The Celebrity Traitors

Studio Lambert Scotland/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK

Documentary

70 Up

MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios, in association with Lafcadia Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/ITVX/UK

Evolution

BBC Studios Science Unit with NOVA and GBH for BBC, PBS and The Open University/BBC Two/PBS NOVA/UK

Inside Iran: War & Revolution

Zandland/ITV/UK

Milou's Battle Continues

RB&H Mediaprojecten/NTR/NPO 2/Netherlands

The Darkest Web

BBC World Service Investigations/BBC/BBC Four - Storyville/UK

The Deal with Iran

Diplodokus/Espresso Media/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Drama

Burden of Justice

Strive Stories/DR Sales/SVT/Sweden

Dirty Business

Halcyons Heart Films/Banijay Rights/Channel 4/UK

Half Man

Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures/Banijay Rights/BBC/BBC Scotland/HBO/UK

Pluribus

Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/US

The Man Who Carried the Voices of August

NHK/WOWOW/NHK General TV/Japan

Trespasses

Wildgaze Films/Banijay Rights/Channel 4/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Building Sweden (Så byggdes Sverige)

SVT/Sweden

Educating Yorkshire

Twofour/ITV Studios/Channel 4/UK

Marshmallow Counseling

SBS/South Korea

Stuff the British Stole

Wildbear Entertainment/Wooden Horse/Artemis Media/Fremantle/ABC/Australia

Tattoorist

De Hofleveranciers/TVF International/VRT Canvas/Belgium

The Grand Tour

Studio Lambert/Banijay Rights/Prime Video/UK

Multiplatform Series

Big Sister's Advice: Puberty (Conseils de grande soeur: la puberté)

MAJ/Radio-Canada/Canada

Homebodies

Mad Ones/SBS/Australia

On Top of the World Tree: Origins and Beyond

BesTV Network Television Technology Development Co. and Shanghai Museum/BesTV/SMG BesTV IPTV/OTT/China

Recall Me Maybe

Financial Times/UK

TERRAIN - Battle of the Flags

Roses Are Blue DE/Primitives/ZDF/Germany

The Last Summer

Every Media/NPO Zapp/KRO-NCRV/Netherlands

News and Current Affairs

Code of Misconduct

Urbania/Cineflix Media/Super Channel/Canada

Hila Beyond the Taliban

AVROTROS/Netherlands

Into the Void: Putin's Foreign Fighters

BBC Eye Investigations/BBC World Service/BBC iPlayer/BBC News Arabic/UK

Panorama: Undercover in the Police

BBC/BBC One/UK

Shot Like Enemies: Inside Nepal's Gen Z Uprising

BBC World Service/UK

Will AI Take My Job? (Dispatches)

Kalel Productions/Passion Distribution/Channel 4/UK

Soap or Telenovela

Amor à Prova

Plural Entertainment Portugal/ONZA/TVI/Portugal

Corriedale

ITV Studios/ITV1/ITVX/UK

Deep in Love (Tasacak Bu Deniz)

OGM Pictures/OGM Universe/TRT 1/Türkiye

Different Lives

NTC Medya/ATV Distribution/ATV/Türkiye

Sins and Roses

NGM Yapim/Kanal D International/Kanal D/Türkiye

To Love is to Care (Quem Ama Cuida)

Estúdios Globo/Globo/TV Globo/Brazil

Studio Entertainment

Mission Accomplished?

Woestijnvis/Primitives/VRT/Belgium

Parents' Evening

Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV/UK

Stacks of Cash

Eureka Studios/Fremantle/TVI/Portugal

The Way Out

Roses Are Blue/Be-Entertainment/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium

Who's Guilty

Metronome Productions/Banijay Entertainment/DR/Denmark

Wisdom of the Crowd

Magnum Productions/BBC Studios/BBC/UK

Notes to editors

Media Enquiries and Passes: Dan Kirkby 07785 392735 dan@dkpr.co.uk

About the Rose d'Or

The Rose d'Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in international TV and audio programme making. The Rose d'Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux, and was a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry for decades. Since 2019 the awards have been organised by C21Media.

Category images for all 13 finalist categories and the Rose d'Or logo are available on request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad83e46-5c7b-4a79-bab0-39c3103f29d9