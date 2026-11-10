Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Location: London, UK

Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings

Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 12:00-12:25 PM GMT

Participants:

Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer

Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer

Jimmie Hofman, Chief Business Officer

Bernt van den Blink, Chief Medical Officer

Rob Slack, Chief Scientific Officer

Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small-molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments

Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-1249300