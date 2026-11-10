

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shiseido Company, Limited (4911.T), a Japanese cosmetics and personal care products maker, Tuesday reported a profit for the first nine months of 2026, compared with a loss in the same period last year, supported by higher sales and the absence of a JPY 46.818 billion goodwill impairment charge recorded in the previous year. The company also raised its full-year outlook.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 44.385 billion or JPY 111.04 per share, compared with a loss of JPY 43.983 billion or JPY 110.10 per share a year earlier.



Operating profit was JPY 63.456 billion, compared with an operating loss of JPY 33.350 billion a year ago.



Core operating profit jumped 124.3% to JPY 67.458 billion.



Net sales increased 6.8% to JPY 741.143 billion from JPY 693.817 billion in the prior-year period.



For the full year, the company now expects net sales of JPY 1.025 trillion, up 3.5% from its previous forecast of JPY 990 billion.



Core operating profit is now projected at JPY 87 billion, compared with the earlier estimate of JPY 69 billion. Operating profit is also forecast at JPY 87 billion, up from JPY 59 billion.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent is now projected at JPY 62 billion, up from JPY 42 billion. Basic earnings per share are forecast at JPY 155.16, compared with the earlier estimate of JPY 105.12.



In Tokyo, Shiseido shares closed up 0.39% at JPY 3,876 on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News