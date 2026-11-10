DJ Restoration - Notting Hill Genesis

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Restoration - Notting Hill Genesis 10-Nov-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/11/2026, 07:30 RESTORATION Notting Hill Genesis The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from 10/11/2026, 07:30: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 4.375% Secured Bonds due 20/02/2054; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1034376100 -- including GBP199,000) 3.75% Secured Bonds due 20/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0868031781 -- including GBP199,000) 3.25% Secured Bonds due 12/10/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1694801256 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 5.25% Secured Bonds due 07/07/2042; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0523335395 -- including GBP199,000) 2.875% Secured Bonds due 31/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1940128702 -- including GBP199,000)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: REN TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 449026 EQS News ID: 2431170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)