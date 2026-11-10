Germany-based Home and Garden retailer replaces multiple systems with a single AI-driven planning platform spanning 10 countries

OBI Group, a leading European Home and Garden retailer, has begun adopting Blue Yonder Demand Planning and end-to-end replenishment capabilities across its stores and distribution centers, with plans to ultimately deploy them to more than 660 stores across all of its markets. The deployment replaces multiple systems with a single, scalable platform. It also gives OBI AI-enabled forecasting and automated replenishment from distribution centers to store shelves, improving product availability for millions of customers across Europe.

OBI selected Blue Yonder to consolidate fragmented planning systems into one integrated platform. That helps improve forecast accuracy across assortment types and planning timeframes while standardizing forecasting and replenishment processes across its network. Blue Yonder's machine-learning capabilities and the prospect of future collaboration on a broader supply-chain transformation were key factors in OBI's decision.

Blue Yonder Professional Services led the implementation, embedding subject-matter experts and data scientists with OBI's team to deliver a single, scalable planning solution. Together, they built forecasting models tailored to different assortments and planning needs, standardized processes, and transferred knowledge to help OBI operationalize the new capabilities.

"We chose Blue Yonder because its AI and machine learning capabilities give us a single source of truth and harmonized decision-making across demand and replenishment planning. A go-live of this scale is never simply smooth-it is real work, and it paid off because we built on a clean target operating model first and migrated into the solution in a structured way. That's why we are confident we will capture the full end-to-end benefits, not just switch systems-with real credit to the strong collaboration with the Blue Yonder Professional Services team along the way," said Andreas Roesmann, SVP Supply Chain, OBI.

With Blue Yonder, OBI will be able to:

Apply AI-enabled orchestration and automation to streamline operations, address store and channel-specific requirements, and integrate forecasting and replenishment workflows from distribution centers to stores.

Better understand what is driving customer demand and buying behavior, leading to higher planner productivity and better inventory management.

Adapt to dynamic market needs by centralizing data to quickly respond to demand shifts, disruptions, and evolving customer expectations.

Gain end-to-end visibility and optimization to address both current and future supply chain planning and execution needs.

"OBI serves millions of Home and Garden customers across 10 European countries. Getting demand planning right at that scale means navigating real complexity, like seasonal peaks, regional variation, and rapidly shifting customer expectations," said Monique Rupert, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Professional Services, Blue Yonder. "Our AI-powered solutions were built for exactly these challenges. We worked closely with the OBI team throughout the deployment, and the foundation they now have will drive measurable improvements across OBI's entire replenishment chain. We look forward to continuing to support them on their transformation."

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About OBI

allesmachbar (we enable you) One of the first ports of call for home garden goods in Germany and Europe

OBI can help you to design your home creatively and independently. Our range includes products and service offerings in the areas of DIY, construction, and gardens. OBI's top priority is empowering you to transform your own home in line with your own wishes, the options available to you, and your DIY knowledge and skills-complemented by solutions for complete projects and "OBI PRO," designed specifically for business owners. In addition to its bricks-and-mortar stores, OBI uses the heyOBI platform as a means of communicating digitally with customers and providing advice. OBI currently has more than 660 stores across Europe. Alongside its home market in Germany, OBI is also represented in a further nine European countries: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland. OBI is a company within the Tengelmann Group.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers-all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder's modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product, or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

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