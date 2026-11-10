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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 09:06 Uhr
110 Leser
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Jackery Black Friday 2026: Up to 58% Off Explorer v2 Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators, Starting at Just £378

Jackery Black Friday 2026: Up to 58% Off Explorer v2 Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators, Starting at Just £378

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery is kicking off its Black Friday campaign with up to 58% off its popular Explorer v2 Series, with portable power stations starting at just £378. Running from 10 to 30 November 2026, the campaign offers some of the biggest savings of the year across the new-edition Explorer 1000 v2 2027 and Explorer 2000 v2 2027, as well as the Explorer 3000 v2, alongside selected solar generator bundles.

Combining compact design, lightweight portability and powerful, reliable performance, the Explorer v2 Series caters to different energy needs - from weekend camping and extended off-grid adventures to emergency backup power at home during unexpected winter power cuts.

Explorer 1000 v2 2027: Lightweight Power for Everyday Adventures - Now Just £378

With a 1,024 Wh capacity and 1,500 W output, the new Explorer 1000 v2 is ideal for weekend camping, road trips and outdoor activities. Compact and easy to carry, it powers everyday essentials such as laptops, cameras, portable fridges and lighting. Its long-lasting LiFePO4 battery and advanced ChargeShield safety technology ensure dependable performance. Emergency Charging enables a full recharge from 0 to 100% in just 50 minutes, making it ready for the next adventure or unexpected power needs.

  • Explorer 1000 v2: £378 (RRP £899) - 57% off
  • Solar Generator 1000 v2 with SolarSaga 200W Panel: £629 (RRP £1,499) - 58% off

Explorer 2000 v2 2027: More Power for Extended Adventures - Save Up to 54%

With a 2,048 Wh capacity and 2,200 W output, the new Explorer 2000 v2 can simultaneously power energy-intensive devices such as coffee machines and electric coolers on the go. The compact power station features long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries, comprehensive safety features and a wide range of connectivity options, now with three AC outlets for added flexibility. It can be recharged via a mains socket, Jackery's portable solar panels or a 12V charging cable in a vehicle.

  • Explorer 2000 v2: £726 (RRP £1,399) - 48% off
  • Solar Generator 2000 v2 with SolarSaga 100W Panel: £919 (RRP £1,999) - 54% off

Explorer 3000 v2: High-Capacity Power for Adventures and Winter Backup - Save Up to £1,004

For those who need greater energy reserves, the Explorer 3000 v2 offers a 3,072 Wh capacity and 3,600 W output with LiFePO4 battery technology. As one of the most compact and quietest models in its class, it is ideally suited for off-grid power while camping, on construction sites and as an emergency backup solution at home, particularly during unexpected winter power cuts. Thanks to app connectivity and bidirectional charging capabilities, users can also take advantage of variable electricity tariffs to schedule charging during off-peak periods.

  • Explorer 3000 v2: £1,352 (RRP £2,299) - 41% off
  • Solar Generator 3000 v2 with SolarSaga 200W Panel: £1,595 (RRP £2,599) - 38% off

All Black Friday offers are available from 10 to 30 November 2026 at the official Jackery UK online store.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-black-friday-2026-up-to-58-off-explorer-v2-portable-power-stations-and-solar-generators-starting-at-just-378-302933441.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.