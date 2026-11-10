StarRez Named Best PropTech Solution by Class Foundation for Advancing Student Accommodation Operations and Resident Experience

The Class Foundation's 2026 Best in Class Award highlights StarRez's connected approach to student housing, helping institutions improve operational efficiency and deliver more responsive resident support

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , the global leader in on- and off-campus student housing and resident experience software, has been named the winner of the Best PropTech Solution category in The Class Foundation's 2026 Best in Class Awards. The recognition celebrates StarRez's innovative approach to student accommodation technology, highlighting how its Rez 360 solution helps institutions streamline operations, strengthen resident engagement, and deliver more personalized resident support.

"Being honored by The Class Foundation is especially meaningful because this award celebrates technology that's making a measurable difference in the quality of student housing," said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. "It's exciting to see our work be recognized for helping accommodation teams operate more efficiently while creating better experiences for residents. We're proud to help our customers reclaim valuable time, build stronger connections with students and create thriving communities."

The award recognizes StarRez's ability to connect housing operations with the people and communities they serve. Through Rez 360, student accommodation and residence life teams gain a unified view of each resident's experience, bringing together housing records, communications, engagement history and support interactions. This connected approach helps staff identify emerging concerns, coordinate responses and spend less time navigating disconnected systems.

The need for these capabilities is growing. According to StarRez's 2026 State of the Student Housing Industry Report , 88% of institutions believe earlier visibility into student wellbeing and engagement would improve outcomes, yet only 23% use automated alerts or dashboards to identify students who may be at risk.

The impact of Rez 360 is evident at Trinity College Oxford , where StarRez supports accommodation operations for approximately 450 residents with a single dedicated administrator. Following implementation, the college secured signed housing agreements from every resident for the first time in its history, reduced student check-in times by up to 95% and shortened room reallocation processing from two weeks to just 20 minutes. Trinity has also strengthened coordination across accommodation services and student wellbeing support.

Since its inception, The Class Foundation has been committed to advancing student housing across Europe by connecting industry leaders through events, partnerships, and research. The organization furthered that mission in 2016 when it established the Best in Class Awards to recognize organizations and initiatives advancing student and shared living. The Best PropTech Solution category honors innovative digital technologies that improve the quality of student housing through greater operational efficiency, resident satisfaction and responsiveness.

The award reinforces StarRez's commitment to helping higher education institutions, purpose-built student accommodation providers and property management companies build more connected, supportive residential communities.

To learn more about StarRez and its solutions, visit www.starrez.com .

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student experience software, helping higher education institutions and property managers build thriving communities and improve student outcomes. With housing at its core, the company supports residence life, operations, conferences and events, and off-campus living through College Pads. Trusted by more than 1,100 institutions and 2,000 property managers across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds worldwide. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez combines global scale with the care and partnership of a trusted provider. For more information, visit www.starrez.com .

Media contact: caroline hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]