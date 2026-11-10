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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 09:12 Uhr
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AssureTrace Appoints Graham Clark as Business Director and Chief Revenue Officer

AssureTrace Appoints Graham Clark as Business Director and Chief Revenue Officer

Clark joins the AssureTrace Board, bringing more than 23 years of international serialization experience.

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureTrace, the Irish company bringing second-generation serialization management to the pharmaceutical industry, has appointed Graham Clark as Business Director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Clark also joins its Board of Directors.

A co-founder of TraceLink, Clark has worked through the introduction of the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), the US Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and other international traceability programmes.

"The first generation of serialization was about getting systems implemented and meeting regulatory deadlines. Today, the challenge is how to run compliance reliably every day, across every market in which a company operates," said Clark.

"Whether a company runs a mature FMD system approaching renewal or manages serialization across many markets as a contract manufacturer, keeping that expertise in-house is hard to sustain. AssureTrace brings together a structured operating model, established technology and managed-service providers that pharmaceutical companies already know and trust, to turn regulatory requirements into dependable day-to-day operations."

"Technology delivery has moved from on-premise, to the cloud, to managed services, and the reason for choosing managed services has moved from cost, to pooled expertise, to flexibility and speed," Clark added. "When specialists run the routine, a new market, a new trading partner or a new standard becomes a change to a service, not a new internal project. We believe second-generation serialization, delivered as a managed service, is what will let our industry adopt new technology at the pace it is now arriving."

Focused on operational efficiency, AssureTrace's service-led model combines compliance operations delivered locally by qualified managed-service providers working to one AssureTrace operating standard, with European-engineered SoftGroup technology. Customers retain regulatory accountability and oversight. SoftGroup's platform has replaced first-generation systems at 40 companies.

"Graham's international experience and understanding of the pharmaceutical serialization landscape will be instrumental as we scale AssureTrace and its partner network across Europe and North America," said Venelin Dimitrov, Co-Founder and CEO of AssureTrace. "For more than two decades SoftGroup has built serialization technology trusted by 167 pharmaceutical customers in 43 markets, with 98% retention. AssureTrace builds on that foundation to address the ongoing operational demands of compliance through a service-led model."

About AssureTrace

Compliance, handled.

www.assuretrace.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assuretrace-appoints-graham-clark-as-business-director-and-chief-revenue-officer-302934590.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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