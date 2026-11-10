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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 09:18 Uhr
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Findity AB: Findity and Suiteify partner to launch Suiteify Expense & Travel in Germany

Findity and Suiteify partner to launch Suiteify Expense & Travel in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in embedded expense management, and Suiteify (formerly Infoniqa), a provider of integrated business software for HR, payroll, finance and ERP for mid-sized companies in the DACH region, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Suiteify Expense & Travel in Germany.

Through this partnership, Suiteify embeds Findity's expense technology directly into its existing product suite, allowing customers to manage expenses seamlessly without leaving their everyday workflow. The native, AI-powered expense solution automates the full lifecycle, from real-time card transactions and receipt capture to mileage and per diems, eliminating manual reconciliation while ensuring local tax and GoBD compliance in Germany.

Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Suiteify to bring embedded expense management directly to German businesses. With Suiteify Expense & Travel, we are combining Suiteify's strong platform with our AI-driven expense technology to give their customers an automated, fully compliant experience that works seamlessly within their existing workflows."

"We chose Findity as our partner because the two companies complement each other; Findity brings a flexible, card-agnostic expense platform that we can build into our own product, and we bring the platform and the trust of more than 40,000 companies in the DACH region. Working together, we can offer German businesses an expense solution that feels like part of their everyday software from day one." Bjarne C. Wilhelm, SVP Product at Suiteify.

Suiteify Expense & Travel is now available to customers in Germany.

About Suiteify (formerly Infoniqa)

Suiteify offers an integrated business software suite for mid-sized companies in the DACH region, bringing HR, payroll, finance and ERP together in one system. More than 40,000 companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland use Suiteify, drawing on more than 40 years of experience. For more information, visit suiteify.com.

About Findity

Findity is the leader in embedded expense management. The company provides a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling partners to offer a localized and fully branded expense solution to their customers. Findity's headless architecture allows companies to build custom experiences using its Expense API or go to market instantly with a white-label solution, all powered by the same robust, end-to-end platform. Findity is the trusted technology behind the expense products of some of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit findity.com.

CONTACT:
Emil Andersson
Head of Marketing
+46706309086
emil@findity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/r/findity-and-suiteify-partner-to-launch-suiteify-expense---travel-in-germany,c4422113

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/findity-and-suiteify-partner-to-launch-suiteify-expense--travel-in-germany-302934617.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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