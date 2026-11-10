Agilyx ASA Q3 update: GreenDot on track for EUR 19 million EBITDA in 2026; Group EBITDA positive year to date

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (Euronext Oslo Børs: AGLX) (Börse Frankfurt: 5NQ) (US OTCQX: AGYXY) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") announces a Q3 2026 update on financials and operations. All figures are unaudited.

- Consolidated EBITDA of EUR 1.7 million year-to-date, positive for the first time

- Consolidated EBITDA of EUR 3.6 million in Q3, comprising EUR 5.1 million at GreenDot and EUR -1.5 million at Agilyx HoldCo

- EUR 84 million consolidated revenue in Q3 (EUR 169 million year to date)

- Consolidated cash of EUR 27.5 million at 30 September, of which EUR 8.1 million at Agilyx ASA

GreenDot's EPR licensing business performed ahead of plan. Mechanical recycling was mixed: France delivered healthy margins, Italy was held back by delayed commissioning of new production lines (now operational), and Anviplas in Spain is still loss-making but improving. Chemical recycling was below plan due to delayed customer orders.

The lower cash position mainly reflects the seasonal working capital cycle in GreenDot's EPR business. License fees are mostly collected in the first half of the year, while collection and sorting costs are paid throughout the year.

GreenDot is on track to deliver EBITDA of EUR 19 million in 2026, in line with previous guidance.

Ranjeet Bhatia, CEO of Agilyx, commented: "We are pleased with GreenDot's development and are on track to reach our 2026 targets, as well as our more ambitious goals for 2028. The agreement to acquire 50% of Léko, announced on 5 November, further strengthens GreenDot's European recycling platform and creates a compelling strategic position in France, one of Europe's most important recycling markets."

Further details are provided in the enclosed attachment.

CONTACT:

Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com

Learn more at: www.agilyx.com and www.agilyx.com/arclabs

For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

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https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/agilyx-asa-q3-update--greendot-on-track-for-eur-19-million-ebitda-in-2026--group-ebitda-positive-yea,c4422381

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/19985/4422381/8fee0cd6f7655755.pdf Agylyx Q3 2026 Update

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