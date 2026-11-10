

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC Energy plc (DCC.L), an international sales, marketing and support services group, Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2026, hit by a significant exceptional charge, including an impairment related to Nexora. However, revenue and profit from continuing operations increased.



Net loss attributable to owners of the parent widened to £269.17 million, or 314.51 pence per share, from £183.25 million, or 186.38 pence per share, a year ago. The results included a net exceptional charge of £371.1 million, including a £348.3 million Nexora impairment.



Profit after tax from continuing operations increased to £61.04 million from £23.90 million in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit rose to £101.90 million from £83.90 million. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations climbed to 120.24 pence from 95.76 pence.



Operating profit increased to £117.75 million from £82.23 million, while adjusted operating profit declined to £153.99 million from £166.12 million.



Adjusted continuing operating profit increased 1.1% to £175.2 million.



Revenue from continuing operations grew 20.2% to £7.288 billion from £6.062 billion last year.



On the LSE, DCC Energy shares were up 0.16% at 6,460p on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News