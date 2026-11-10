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Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
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24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
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24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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WKN: 903840 | ISIN: IE0002424939 | Ticker-Symbol: DCC
München
10.11.26 | 08:01
76,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DCC ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DCC ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0078,0009:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DCC ENERGY
DCC ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DCC ENERGY PLC76,500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.