Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, has launched a new portfolio of residential air-source heat pumps for the North American market under its York brand. The new YD series comprises several efficiency classes, with cooling performance ranging from 15.2 to 20 under the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (SEER2) rating system and heating efficiency ranging from 8.5 to 10 under the Heating Seasonal Performance Factor 2 (HSPF2) rating system. According to the manufacturer, the portfolio also includes cold-climate variants capable of maintaining heating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...