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WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650 | Ticker-Symbol: EPL
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:01
6,920 Euro
-0,57 % -0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0207,30011:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 08:15 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Etteplan Oyj: Changes in Etteplan Oyj's Management Group

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, November 10, 2026 at 9.15 a.m. EET

Nilesh Sakarikar, who holds a Master of Computer Management degree, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Etteplan Oyj and a member of Etteplan's Management Group. Since May 2026, Sakarikar has worked at Etteplan heading solution sales in the Software and Embedded Solutions service area. He has many years of experience in international leadership positions in the technology industry. Before joining Etteplan, he served as CEO of Atos in the Nordic countries and as Chief Commercial Officer of Atos in the Nordic and Baltic countries, among other roles. Prior to that, he worked at Tietoevry in several sales and business development positions.

"I warmly welcome Nilesh Sakarikar to Etteplan's Management Group. In his new role, he is responsible for Etteplan's global sales and its development. He has strong experience in leading international sales and in serving manufacturing industry customers. This appointment strengthens the leadership of our sales and supports the growth targets set out in our strategy," says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan.

Sakarikar will start in his new role on January 1, 2027. He reports to President and CEO Juha Näkki.



At the same time, Jukka Lahtinen, Etteplan's former Senior Vice President, Global Sales, retires. "I would like to warmly thank Jukka Lahtinen for his contribution to Etteplan. Jukka has worked at Etteplan for more than 20 years in a number of different positions, and in recent years he has played a key role in developing our sales and customer relationships. During his years with us, Etteplan's business has grown significantly and become more international. We wish him a good and well-earned retirement," says Näkki.

Etteplan Oyj's Management Group as of January 1, 2027:
Juha Näkki, President and CEO; Helena Kukkonen, CFO; Riku Riikonen, SVP, Engineering Solutions; Harri Saikkonen, SVP, Software and Embedded Solutions; Nilesh Sakarikar, SVP, Global Sales; Eric Tengstrand, SVP, Solutions and Technologies; Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications; Minna Tornikoski, SVP, Human Resources and Mikael Vatn, SVP, Technical Communication and Data Solutions.

Espoo, November 10, 2026

Further information:
Juha Näkki, President and CEO, Etteplan, tel. +358 10 307 2077
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, tel. +358 10 307 3302

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief
Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2025, we had a revenue of EUR 361.4 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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