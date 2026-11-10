Gapwaves AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Gapwaves AB (publ) was held today, 10 November 2026, at MAQS Advokatbyrå AB's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without the preferential right of the shareholders, within the limits set out in the Articles of Association, to resolve on issues of new shares of series B and/or warrants with an accompanying right to subscribe for shares of series B, corresponding to a total dilution of a maximum of 27 percent of the company's share capital as of the day of the general meeting, for payment in cash, through set-off or issue in kind. The warrants may be issued free of charge.

The Board of Directors' complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.gapwaves.com.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).