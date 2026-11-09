Third Coast Bancshares: Third Coast Bank Appoints Laura Rau as Chief Risk Officer

Experienced risk and compliance executive brings extensive banking, regulatory and payments expertise to support the Bank's continued growth

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), today announced the appointment of Laura Rau as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Rau, who joined Third Coast in January 2026, brings extensive experience in banking, regulatory compliance and the payments industry.

"Laura brings broad experience and a deep understanding of risk across a range of financial services organizations," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience and collaborative approach make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. As Third Coast continues to grow, Laura's leadership will help us maintain a strong risk framework that supports our business and positions us for long-term success."

As Chief Risk Officer, Rau leads the Bank's enterprise risk management efforts and is focused on strengthening its risk governance framework. Her work spans the Banks' risk categories and helps keep risk management aligned with its strategic priorities.

"Strong risk management should evolve alongside the organization," Rau said. "Our focus is on ensuring that our risk governance framework keeps pace with the business and that our strategy, risk appetite and priorities remain aligned. Ultimately, it is about sound decision-making and responsible, sustainable growth."

Prior to joining Third Coast, Rau served as Chief Compliance Officer at a large regional bank. Her background includes extensive experience in Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance, sanctions, counter-terrorist financing, consumer compliance and compliance management systems.

Rau also brings more than 15 years of experience with Western Union and MoneyGram, including as Head of the Global BSA/AML Program Office. In these roles, she worked with teams and regulators in the United States and internationally. Earlier in her career, she worked with the Washington State Gambling Commission and served as an internal auditor with the Federal Reserve Bank.

Rau earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration from Regis University.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Greater Houston, and San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 20 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares