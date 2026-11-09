Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc.: Solstice Advanced Materials Reaches Key Development Milestone for Next-Generation Foam Blowing Agent

Solstice plans to begin sampling with selected global customers in early 2027, demonstrating the strength of its innovation pipeline and increased R&D investment

Based on the company's internal evaluation, the developmental candidate is well-positioned because it would not be classified as PFAS 1

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS), a global leader in high-performance specialty materials, today announced that it has reached a key milestone for a next-generation foam blowing agent and plans to begin sampling the developmental candidate with selected global customers in early 2027. Blowing agents are used to create the cellular structure of insulating foams. Used in building insulation, appliances, insulated panels and other rigid foam products, these technologies help improve energy efficiency by reducing the energy required to heat, cool and refrigerate buildings and equipment.

The developmental candidate was designed to meet key characteristics sought by customers for next-generation foam blowing agent applications, including thermal performance, nonflammability, low global warming potential and approximately zero ozone depletion potential. Based on Solstice's internal evaluation, this innovative developmental candidate would not be classified as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)1. In addition, the developmental candidate would not form trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) in the atmosphere or contribute to its accumulation in the environment2.

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of Solstice's innovation pipeline and the progress we are making through increased investment in R&D," said David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solstice. "With more than 300 scientists and engineers and a robust intellectual property portfolio of more than 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice is advancing next-generation technologies that help customers address emerging challenges while delivering the consistency and reliability they depend on."

"This next-generation foam blowing agent candidate builds on Solstice's longstanding history of developing advanced technologies for the foam industry," said Jeff Dormo, Senior Vice President, Refrigerants and Applied Solutions, Solstice. "Customers have been very interested in foam blowing agent solutions that would not be classified as PFAS while retaining other important characteristics, and this developmental candidate reflects our commitment to innovation in support of our customers' needs."

During the sampling program, Solstice plans to work with selected global customers to evaluate formulation compatibility, processing behavior and application-specific requirements across spray polyurethane foam, appliance insulation, insulated panels, boardstock and other rigid foam applications.

As Solstice continues to advance this next-generation technology, it will maintain support for its existing portfolio of foam blowing agent solutions. Existing Solstice foam blowing-agent technologies have demonstrated the potential to increase insulation performance by up to 25% in polyisocyanurate boardstock insulation3 and up to 56% in spray polyurethane foam systems4 compared with certain conventional blowing-agent technologies. In appliance insulation applications, Solstice technologies have demonstrated the potential to reduce refrigerator energy consumption by up to 10%5 compared with hydrocarbon-based blowing agents.

For more information about Solstice's foam blowing agents, visit Solstice.com.

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka and Hydranal. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice's approximately 4,100 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit www.Solstice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Solstice's expectations regarding the development and timelines for Solstice's products. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are outside of Solstice's control, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, and inflation, that can affect Solstice's performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, Solstice's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. Solstice does not undertake to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, except as otherwise required by securities or other applicable law.

Sources

1 Under the publicly available definitions of PFAS published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (40 C.F.R. § 705) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (ENV/CBC/MONO(2021)25).

2 Based on Solstice's internal evaluation of atmospheric decomposition pathways.

3 Based on published thermal-resistance values for polyisocyanurate insulation products. HFO-blown polyisocyanurate insulation with R-7.0 per inch compared with industry-average polyisocyanurate insulation with R-5.6 per inch. Sources: A leading construction materials manufacturer's R-7.0 per inch polyisocyanurate publicly available product information; NSF Environmental Product Declaration.

4 Based on published thermal-resistance values for spray polyurethane foam insulation. HFO-blown closed-cell spray foam with R-7.0 per inch compared with water-blown spray foam with R-4.5 per inch. Sources: A leading building products provider's publicly available HFO closed cell spray foam product information; A leading building products provider's publicly available water blown spray foam product information.

5 Based on Solstice® LBA (Liquid Blowing Agent) appliance insulation performance data available on Solstice.com.

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SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.