DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRL) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 181.0048 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93645948 CODE: MWRL ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRL LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 449074 EQS News ID: 2431450 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)