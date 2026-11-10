DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1358 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6601071 CODE: PRHG ISIN: LU2977996904 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996904 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 449113 EQS News ID: 2431528 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)