DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD (CU2U) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 937.8063 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192211 CODE: CU2U ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 449126 EQS News ID: 2431554 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)