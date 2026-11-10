Education in Motion Opens Dulwich College Bangkok, Setting New Standards for Sustainable Education in Thailand

Bangkok campus aims to become Thailand's first international school to achieve both LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications

BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global education group Education in Motion (EIM) celebrated the grand opening of Dulwich College International School Bangkok, bringing more than 400 years of British educational heritage together with sustainability, innovation and Thai culture.

Located in Bangna, the 40-rai (6.4-hectare) campus aims to become Thailand's first international school to achieve both LEED Gold certification for environmental sustainability and WELL Gold certification for health and wellbeing.

Guided by a Students Come First philosophy, the school combines academic excellence with a learning environment designed to support student wellbeing.

Fraser White, Founder and Chairman of EIM, said: "Truly putting our students at the centre, Dulwich College Bangkok is a testament to our commitment to sustainability in education, to academic ambition, and to our vision of nurturing global citizens who make a positive difference in the world."

Deputy Minister of Education Akaranun Khankittinan presided over the ceremony, joined by His Excellency Anand Panyarachun, former Prime Minister and Dulwich alumnus, alongside representatives from Dulwich College in London, EIM and Thai development partner Sakol Sathapat.

Reflecting the school's sustainability commitments, dignitaries watered a native shore eugenia tree instead of performing a traditional ribbon cutting, symbolising growth, community and environmental stewardship.

A Sustainable Campus Inspired by Thai Heritage

Inspired by traditional Ayutthaya villages, the campus features low-rise red-brick buildings with Thai-style roofs and indoor-outdoor learning spaces.

Sustainable features include rooftop solar panels, recycled wastewater irrigation, low-emission materials and advanced air filtration systems addressing Bangkok's seasonal PM2.5 challenges. Tropical gardens serve as outdoor classrooms, integrating environmental learning into everyday education.

Thomas Banyard, Head of College, said: "Our students come first every day at school, from the air children breathe to the quality of teaching. We want children to feel healthy and secure, to be challenged in their learning, and to understand why caring for the world matters."

Academic Excellence Meets Future-Focused Learning

Dulwich College Bangkok delivers an enhanced British curriculum, combining academic rigour with STEAM, entrepreneurship, languages, arts and sport. Students also benefit from EIM's AI Critical Thinking Curriculum, designed to develop responsible, evidence-based engagement with artificial intelligence.

Currently welcoming students from Nursery to Year 7, the school will progressively expand to Year 13, with A Levels and the International Baccalaureate Diploma planned as senior pathways.

The school joins the Dulwich College International network, whose 2026 IB graduates achieved an average score of 37.34, significantly exceeding the global average of 30.88.

About Education in Motion

Education in Motion is an international education group comprising 15 schools and more than 11,500 students across Asia and Europe. Its portfolio includes Dulwich College International, Dehong, Sherfield School, Hochalpines Institut Ftan and Green School Bali.

For more information, visit www.eimglobal.com or bangkok.dulwich.org.

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