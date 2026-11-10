Bioz, Inc.: Spectrocell Strengthens Product Discovery and Customer Engagement with Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a scientific intelligence platform that converts publication data into evidence for product evaluation, is helping Spectrocell turn research citations into meaningful customer engagement through Bioz Badges . By making published research accessible alongside product information, Spectrocell gives website visitors additional context to evaluate its products and understand their use in scientific applications.

For researchers selecting cuvettes and spectrophotometer cells, documented use in published studies can add valuable perspective to technical specifications. Bioz Badges bring this evidence directly into the browsing experience, helping prospective customers explore relevant research and make more informed purchasing decisions. Badge activity demonstrated strong interest in this content, with a click-through rate exceeding Bioz's reported average across participating vendors. Visitors frequently navigated publication carousels and expanded article excerpts, showing that they were actively investigating the research presented. Time spent interacting with the badges further highlights their value as a resource for deeper product exploration.

"Our website should help customers understand both what our products offer and how they have been used in research," said Susan Serianni of Spectrocell. "Bioz Badges make that connection easier by bringing published evidence directly to our website visitors. Seeing researchers browse studies and explore publication details reinforces the value of giving them useful information that supports confidence in their purchasing decisions."

These interactions help Spectrocell create a more informative website experience, giving visitors reasons to explore beyond basic product descriptions. Publication content also supports the company's broader digital marketing and SEO objectives by enriching product pages with relevant scientific context. Badge analytics provide visibility into how customers engage with that evidence, helping the marketing team understand which content draws attention and supports further evaluation.

Susan also highlighted the support she received while getting started. "The Bioz team has been incredibly friendly and patient in helping me set up our Bioz Badges," she said. "It has been an absolute pleasure working with them, and they have been extremely helpful in guiding me through learning and utilizing Bioz's services."

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz said, "Spectrocell's badge activity shows visitors taking an active interest in evidence, from discovering additional studies to reading more about specific applications. Making these interactions possible directly on their website helps build a stronger connection between scientific validation and customer decision-making."

Dynamically updated publication data also reduces the manual work of collecting and maintaining citation lists. Through Bioz Badges, Spectrocell makes its published research footprint an ongoing customer resource, supporting product discovery, encouraging meaningful engagement, and helping researchers evaluate products with greater confidence.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Spectrocell

Spectrocell manufactures cuvettes and spectrophotometer cells, including glass and quartz options for a range of analytical applications. The company offers standard cells as well as custom manufacturing capabilities to meet specific customer designs and requirements.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spectrocell-strengthens-product-discovery-and-customer-engagement-wit-1245112