Since 1996, Heitman has invested over $15 billion in 1,600 self-storage properties across 14 countries

Heitman LLC ("Heitman"), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the launch of Talli, a new Nordic drive-up self-storage platform established through the acquisition of the majority of Talliosake Oy's ("Talliosake") rental operating business. Talliosake will remain a minority investor in Talli. Completed on behalf of Heitman's European value strategy, the transaction establishes a platform for expansion across Finland and Sweden and builds on Heitman's Nordic self-storage presence following its acquisition of the Servistore platform in Sweden in 2024.

The Talli platform brings together the experienced management team that has driven Talliosake's growth with Heitman's global investment and operational capabilities. Since 2010, Talliosake has delivered more than 6,400 drive-up self-storage units across 230 properties in Finland and Sweden, building deep expertise in land acquisition, planning, development, leasing, and asset management. Together, Heitman and Talliosake will pursue the expansion of modern drive-up self-storage facilities across both markets.

"Finland and Sweden are both fragmented, undersupplied markets, with strong demand for drive-up self-storage from both business and residential customers," said Caleb Mercer, Managing Director of Private Equity Europe. "Heitman has deep experience in the self-storage sector, including supporting the growth and eventual IPO of Shurgard, now Europe's largest self-storage owner and operator. These favourable market dynamics present an opportunity to build a leading Nordic drive-up self-storage platform, and we are excited to partner with the experienced team from Talliosake."

The Talli platform will be led by Talliosake's current management team supported by Heitman. While Talliosake's business has primarily focused on developing and selling individual drive-up self-storage units, Talli will pursue a develop-to-hold strategy, creating and operating income-producing drive-up self-storage properties for long-term ownership of Talli. Heitman and the management team believe this approach will enable the platform to build greater scale, enhance customer experience, and create a leading institutional-quality self-storage portfolio across Finland and Sweden.

"We have spent over 15 years developing our drive-up self-storage concept," says Mikko Lahtinen, CEO of Talli Nordics. "We have an experienced and skilled team, with a strong understanding of the market. As we take the next step and significantly accelerate our growth, our goal is to create several new drive-up self-storage units across Finland and Sweden for entrepreneurs, businesses, and consumers. This partnership with Heitman provides our team with the resources and long-term foundation to build Talli into a leading Nordic drive-up self-storage platform."

The initial portfolio comprises 15 drive-up self-storage properties, including 11 in Finland and 4 in Sweden, alongside a pipeline of additional growth opportunities. Heitman and Talliosake plan to grow the portfolio through a range of physical and operational enhancements.

ABOUT HEITMAN:

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $49.1 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2026. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, with European headquarters in London, Heitman has 11 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly-traded real estate securities.

ABOUT TALLIOSAKE:

Since introducing its concept in 2010, Talliosake has been a pioneer in the Finnish and Swedish drive-up self-storage market. Its drive-up self-storage units give business and residential customers flexible space for storage, workshops, production, maintenance, and other commercial activities. Talliosake has developed more than 230 buildings comprising over 6,400 units, a track record that reflects the strength of its concept. Beyond development, Talliosake offers asset management and leasing services to institutional and private investors. The company is led by a committed owner-management team with decades of combined industry experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110664522/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners on behalf of Heitman

pro-heitmanUK@prosek.com

Mikko Lahtinen on behalf of Talliosake

mikko.lahtinen@talliosake.fi

+358 40 903 0739