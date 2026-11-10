Two senior leaders join the Executive Leadership Team to drive revenue growth and scale the organization behind Fourth's AI-led products

Fourth, a leading provider of workforce and inventory management solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointments of Trey Yost as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Kristi Kelly as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Both join Fourth's Executive Leadership Team, as the company accelerates its AI-led product innovation for restaurant operators.

"Fourth has the platform, the product momentum and the customer loyalty to grow much faster, and Trey and Kristi are the leaders to help us do it," said Scott Collison, CEO, Fourth. "Trey has spent two decades turning strong customer relationships into durable revenue growth, and Kristi has built the teams and cultures that let high-growth companies scale. Together they strengthen our ability to deliver AI-led results for the operators who rely on us."

Yost brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling revenue organizations at high-growth, private equity and venture-backed companies, with a consistent focus on turning strong customer relationships into durable, compounding revenue growth. He joins Fourth from Panorama Education, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales leadership roles at Benevity, SiteMinder and Active Network, helping each scale its go-to-market organization. He holds an MBA in Strategy Entrepreneurship from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Kansas.

"Fourth's customers are some of the most respected names in restaurants, and the loyalty they show the brand is a remarkable foundation," said Trey Yost, CRO, Fourth. "Restaurant operators are under pressure to protect margins, and our solutions deliver measurable results. My job is to make sure more operators experience that value and that every customer relationship grows stronger over time."

Kelly brings more than two decades of executive leadership in human capital strategy for high-growth technology and FinTech companies. She has guided multinational teams through business transformations, market expansions and cultural change at organizations including Dynatrace, Dayforce and Comdata. At Fourth, she will lead global talent strategy, scale organizational capabilities and champion a culture of innovation, accountability and inclusivity. She holds a master's degree and a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University.

"Fourth is entering an exciting phase of growth, and the right people will determine how far and how fast we go," said Kristi Kelly, CHRO, Fourth. "My focus is on building an organization where exceptional talent is empowered to do its best work, where accountability and innovation go hand in hand, and where our teams have the capabilities to deliver for operators at scale. I'm thrilled to join a company with such a strong foundation and a clear ambition."

About Fourth

Fourth is a global leader in AI-powered restaurant workforce and inventory solutions, serving over 15,000 customers and 100,000+ locations worldwide. Its diverse customer base includes both independent operators and major brands such as Chili's, Whataburger, Dunkin', Pizza Hut, Texas Roadhouse, Lou Malnati's, KFC and Taco Bell. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Fourth helps operators reduce costs by up to 20%, boost profits by 3-5%, and enhance operational efficiency by leveraging automation, AI, insights, and real-time data across scheduling, payroll, earned wage access, and inventory management. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com.

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Media Contact: Nipul Chokshi, CMO, 415-449-1448