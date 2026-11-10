2026 Chinese Congress on Holistic Integrative Oncology Set to Open

The Global Oncology Community to Convene in Changsha to Shape the Future of Integrative Medicine

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chinese Congress on Holistic Integrative Oncology (CCHIO) will be held from November 12 to 15, 2026, in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. The congress is hosted by the China Anti-Cancer Association (CACA), co-hosted by the International Association for Holistic Integrative Medicine (IAHIM), the World Association for Integrative Oncology (WAIO), and the Hunan Anti-Cancer Association, and organized by Hunan Cancer Hospital. Under the theme "Cancer Control, Winning in Integration," the congress will bring together leading oncology experts from China and around the world. With a focus on collaboration between traditional Chinese and Western medicine, interdisciplinary integration, and care across the entire cancer continuum, it aims to serve as a major international forum for scientific exchange.

Cancer prevention and control has entered a new phase characterized by multidisciplinary collaboration and the integration of diverse approaches. Guided by the principles of integrative medicine, this year's congress will take a systematic approach to the full continuum of cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, promoting closer connections among basic research, clinical practice, health education, and the translation of research into industry applications. The program will feature a wide range of thematic forums and more than 100 international sessions, highlighting cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technologies as well as innovative approaches developed in China. It will also emphasize the complementary integration of evidence-based medicine, precision medicine, and holistic integrative medicine, contributing Chinese expertise and approaches to global cancer prevention and control.

Rooted in Hunan's rich cultural traditions, Changsha combines a profound historical heritage with a dynamic spirit of innovation. Congress President Professor Daiming Fan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Executive President Professor Hua Xiang cordially invite oncology colleagues from around the world to gather in Changsha. Upholding integrative medicine's founding commitment to human health and the open and inclusive spirit of Hunan, the congress will promote dialogue and mutual learning among experts and scholars across countries, disciplines, and fields. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions on cancer prevention and control strategies, early diagnosis and screening, individualized treatment, rehabilitation management, and research collaboration, advancing the translation of scientific discoveries from the laboratory into clinical practice and bringing the benefits of clinical advances to the wider public.

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