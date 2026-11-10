Bedsure Brings Warmth and Comfort Home This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Discover cozy bedding and cold-weather essentials to make the most of the winter season, with savings of up to 50% from 19 to 30 November

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is the perfect time to make home feel warmer, softer and more inviting. From adding cosy layers to refreshing everyday bedding, small changes can make familiar spaces more comfortable. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bedsure is offering UK shoppers savings of up to 50% on selected bedding and cold-weather essentials from 19 to 30 November.

Featured products include a selection of cold-weather essentials and everyday bedding designed to bring warmth, softness and comfort to different spaces around the home:

Bedsure Solid Flannel Heated Blanket (15%-44% off) : A practical choice for colder days, with six adjustable heat settings and a pre-heat function for personalized warmth, built-in safety features for peace of mind, and a detachable controller for easy machine washing.

: A practical choice for colder days, with six adjustable heat settings and a pre-heat function for personalized warmth, built-in safety features for peace of mind, and a detachable controller for easy machine washing. Bedsure Shaggy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie (15%-19% off) : Premium 300 GSM Sherpa fabric offers cosy warmth, while a roomy hoodie design with a hood, pockets and ribbed cuffs makes it easy to move and relax at home.

: Premium 300 GSM Sherpa fabric offers cosy warmth, while a roomy hoodie design with a hood, pockets and ribbed cuffs makes it easy to move and relax at home. Bedsure Premium Down Alternative Comforter 300gsm - Plain&Reversible Two-Tone (15%-19% off for king size) : Featuring lightweight 300 GSM premium hollowfibre filling and a soft brushed microfibre cover, this comforter offers breathable comfort, lasting fluffiness and easy care, with no duvet cover needed.

: Featuring lightweight 300 GSM premium hollowfibre filling and a soft brushed microfibre cover, this comforter offers breathable comfort, lasting fluffiness and easy care, with no duvet cover needed. Bedsure GentleSoft Fleece Throw Blanket (15%-30% off ): A cozy addition to any home, with an ultra-soft feel and distinctive wide-ribbed texture that brings warmth and style to everyday moments, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones.

): A cozy addition to any home, with an ultra-soft feel and distinctive wide-ribbed texture that brings warmth and style to everyday moments, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones. Bedsure CloudBubble Fleece Blanket (15%-28% off ): Featuring a soft, cloud-like bubble texture and elegant colours, it brings cozy warmth and a stylish touch to any space.

): Featuring a soft, cloud-like bubble texture and elegant colours, it brings cozy warmth and a stylish touch to any space. Bedsure Extra Deep Fitted Sheet (15%-35% off): Soft, quiet microfibre provides a comfortable sleeping surface, while a secure 40 cm deep-pocket fit helps keep the sheet in place throughout the night.

Soft, quiet microfibre provides a comfortable sleeping surface, while a secure 40 cm deep-pocket fit helps keep the sheet in place throughout the night. Bedsure Brushed Polyester Microfiber Duvet Cover Set (15%-50% off): An everyday bedding essential for a restful night's sleep, with soft, skin-friendly fabric that resists fraying, wrinkles and fading, while a convenient zipper makes changing the bed easier and eight interior ties help keep the duvet neatly in place.

Bedsure's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers will be available from 19 to 30 November, while stocks last. Product availability, sizes, colours and discounts may vary.

For more information, visit Bedsure Amazon UK store.

About Bedsure:

Bedsure is a cozy everyday lifestyle brand creating bedding and soft home essentials for real life. Rooted in nearly five decades of textile expertise, Bedsure brings together thoughtfully selected materials, practical design, and consistent quality across core bedding, sleep solutions, style collections, naturally sourced picks, and pet products. Guided by its promise, Get Cozy, Bedsure helps make everyday life at home feel softer, easier, and more your own.

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