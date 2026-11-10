XING Mobility Inc.: Metstrade Debut: XING Mobility Brings Advanced Immersion-Cooled Marine Battery Systems to Amsterdam

XING's IMMERSIO System Cuts Battery Space in Half While Delivering Continuous High Power and Active Fire Safety

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a Taiwanese battery system manufacturer pioneering immersion cooling technology, will present its IMMERSIO CTP marine battery system at Metstrade 2026, taking place November 17-19 at RAI Amsterdam. Following its European debut at SMM Hamburg 2026, IMMERSIO CTP, comes to the world's leading leisure marine equipment show, offering a compact, high-power, and fire-safe path to electrification.





Engineered for the Electrification of Demanding Marine Operations

IMMERSIO CTP is built on XING's patented immersion cooling architecture, in which every cell is fully submerged in a dielectric coolant. Now undergoing DNV type approval, the system is available in 400V high-energy and 800V high-power configurations. As heat is removed directly at each cell, the system sustains high power output, actively suppresses thermal runaway, and prevents fire propagation between cells.

Class-Leading Energy Density: Delivers twice the energy density of conventional marine batteries and up to 15% higher volumetric energy density than other advanced battery systems on the market, freeing space and weight for cabins, storage, or extended range.

Delivers twice the energy density of conventional marine batteries and up to 15% higher volumetric energy density than other advanced battery systems on the market, freeing space and weight for cabins, storage, or extended range. Active Fire Safety: Validated through multiple safety tests, the system suppresses thermal runaway the moment it is triggered, eliminating the risk of fatal cell-to-cell propagation. In triple nail-penetration testing, cell temperature drops from 1,500°C to below 100°C in approximately 10 seconds.

Validated through multiple safety tests, the system suppresses thermal runaway the moment it is triggered, eliminating the risk of fatal cell-to-cell propagation. In triple nail-penetration testing, cell temperature drops from 1,500°C to below 100°C in approximately 10 seconds. Continuous 3C Power: The 800V high-power configuration enables sustained high-rate discharge and rapid charging for performance craft, tenders, and fast-transit vessels.

The 800V high-power configuration enables sustained high-rate discharge and rapid charging for performance craft, tenders, and fast-transit vessels. Flexible Scaling to MWh Class: Size and capacity scale from tens of kWh to multiple MWh-class systems to match different hull dimensions, reducing engineering complexity for builders developing electric and hybrid models.

Royce Hong, Chairman and CEO of XING Mobility, said: "The sea demands the highest standards of safety and power. XING began with an electric supercar and hardened its technology in machinery that never stops, and every step prepared us for this challenge. With IMMERSIO CTP, everyone aboard can count on a battery that is as safe as it is powerful."

Proven on the Water: From Taiwan to Austrian Waters

IMMERSIO battery systems already power vessels in service. The zero-emission Porrima P111 was launched in Taiwan with an IMMERSIO battery system and has demonstrated reliable performance in open-ocean conditions. An IMMERSIO system has also been integrated into the newest vessel from Austrian electric-boat specialist Smart IQ, with commissioning and system-integration testing completed in April 2026.

See IMMERSIO CTP at Metstrade

At Stand 03.121, visitors can explore a scale model of IMMERSIO CTP showcasing its immersion-cooled cell-to-pack architecture and discuss vessel integration with XING's engineering team. Meetings can be booked in advance via https://www.xingmobility.com/en/newsroomActivities .

Metstrade 2026

Date: November 17-19, 2026

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands

Booth: Hall 3, Stand 03.121

About XING Mobility

XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion-cooled high-voltage battery systems. Starting with the development of Taiwan's first electric supercar, MISS R, the company has built core capabilities in peak instantaneous power output, high-frequency dynamic load stability, and precision power control under extreme conditions. In 2024, XING Mobility established the world's first mass-production facility for immersion-cooled battery systems, and introduced IMMERSIO Matrix, a Unified Immersion Battery Architecture in which cooling, structure, safety, and control are designed as a single integrated system. The platform has since been extended across commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, marine applications, energy storage, and AI data center infrastructure.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f13af7-5eed-4ae7-b5e1-cfc9da5b16be

Abby Kuo (abby@xingmobility.com)