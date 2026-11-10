ORBCOMM Inc.: VIACHAIN and Star Solutions Formalize Alliance to Keep Containers Connected at Sea

Partnership expands onboard 4G/LTE communications and enables crews to identify container issues earlier and respond faster

STERLING, Va., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIACHAIN, an ORBCOMM company, and Star Solutions today announced a strategic alliance to expand at-sea communications for VIACHAIN-enabled containers, helping vessel crews identify issues and prioritize containers requiring attention. The companies already work together across hundreds of ships operated by leading shipping lines, supporting hundreds of thousands of smart containers. The alliance builds on that cooperation by bringing Star Solutions' private 4G/LTE networks together with VIACHAIN's connected container technology and CrewView application.



The alliance gives shipping lines an additional way for compatible VIACHAIN-enabled containers to communicate through onboard vessel networks as they adopt 4G/LTE. VIACHAIN technology supports approximately 4 million TEU worldwide.



CrewView helps vessel crews monitor supported refrigerated and dry containers, flagging temperature deviations, power interruptions and other exceptions. Crews can focus checks on containers that need attention rather than relying on routine rounds alone, helping protect cargo, use their time more effectively and reduce unnecessary exposure to onboard hazards.



"Our goal is straightforward: keep container information available at sea and make it useful to crews," said Chip Lebovitz, SVP and GM of VIACHAIN. "When crew members can quickly see what needs attention, they can spend less time looking for problems and more time addressing them. This alliance advances VIACHAIN's broader mission to bring greater accountability and operational intelligence for all stakeholders in the supply chain."



"Private cellular networks help shipping lines put their connected-container investments to work onboard," said Jack Mar, CEO of Star Solutions. "This alliance brings our 4G/LTE expertise together with VIACHAIN's applications to make that easier for operators."



About VIACHAIN, an ORBCOMM company

VIACHAIN is the accountability platform for cargo-carrying assets. It provides a trusted record of each asset's location, condition, movement and use, and transforms that data into operational intelligence that helps customers protect cargo, improve asset utilization and reduce avoidable costs. With more than 2 million connected assets across some of the world's largest shipping lines, trucking fleets, logistics providers and railroads, VIACHAIN is where IoT powers smart supply chains.

About Star Solutions

Star Solutions is a leading provider of end-to-end 2G to 5G mobile wireless network infrastructure, specializing in Core Network and RAN solutions. Trusted by operators in over 30 countries, the company delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy mobile networks for rural and remote network operators, emergency organizations, and over 800 private industrial networks using Industry 4.0 applications including mining, agriculture, airports, transportation, maritime and ports. From design to deployment and support, Star Solutions offers full-lifecycle mobile network expertise.

Media Contacts

VIACHAIN

Daniel Schreff

SVP, Global Marketing

Schreff.Daniel@orbcomm.com

+1 315-982-5483



Star Solutions

Myles Lu

VP, Marketing & Business Development

Myles.Lu@starsolutions.com

+1 778-288-3012