ORBCOMM Inc.: ORBCOMM refinances existing debt facility and secures capital to accelerate market leadership

STERLING, Va., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global leader in industrial IoT, today announced the closing of a $460 million refinancing with support from Carlyle, Bain Credit's Private Credit Group and Morgan Stanley Private Credit.

The financing package refinances ORBCOMM's existing debt facilities and includes committed, undrawn capital capacity through a delayed draw term loan facility and a revolving credit facility, providing ORBCOMM with committed capital and flexibility. ORBCOMM will continue to invest in long-term growth initiatives, supporting large-scale customer deployments, and expanding its platform.

The transaction reflects strong support from leading institutional investors and underscores confidence in ORBCOMM's market position, strategic direction and long-term growth opportunity.

Since its 2021 acquisition by GI Partners, ORBCOMM has sharpened its strategic focus, strengthened its operating model and built a more scalable and differentiated platform across asset intelligence and connectivity. Today, the company serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers and supports over 3 million connected assets globally.

ORBCOMM delivers supply chain asset intelligence through VIACHAIN, an ORBCOMM company, and global hybrid satellite-cellular IoT connectivity through SKYWAVE, an ORBCOMM company. ORBCOMM's solutions enable customers to monitor, manage and optimize distributed physical assets across transportation, maritime, logistics and industrial markets.

"This refinancing reflects the momentum we've built and the clarity of where we're going," said Sameer Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM. "We've been deliberate in strengthening the business, focusing on where we win and how we create durable value for our customers."

"The additional committed undrawn facilities give us incremental flexibility to continue investing behind that strategy: expanding our platform, supporting long-term customer deployments and deepening the role we play in delivering real-time intelligence and operational outcomes," Agrawal added. "As real-time data and AI become more central to physical operations, ORBCOMM is well positioned to expand the value we deliver."

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world's most critical operations. With over 30 years of innovation and more than 3 million connected devices, ORBCOMM transforms data into actionable insights that drive efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. The company serves customers across shipping, transportation, logistics and industrial markets, and partners with a global ecosystem of IoT solution providers.

Media Contact

Daniel Schreff

SVP, Global Marketing

+1 315-982-5483

Schreff.Daniel@orbcomm.com