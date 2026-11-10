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WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
10.11.26 | 11:23
35,200 Euro
+1,97 % +0,680
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,20035,26011:49
35,22035,26011:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 09:45 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP's International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

TRATON GROUP's International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

Munich, November 10, 2026 - The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved International Motors' U.S. content application in connection with Section 232 tariffs, effective as of November 1, 2025. The approval is broadly in line with company's expectations.

TRATON had already recognized a substantial part of the Section 232 tariff effect relating to prior periods in its operating result in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining earnings effect arising from the approval will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Taking into account the expected impact of the approval as well as other developments in the fourth quarter, the full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted operating return on sales for TRATON GROUP and Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations remains unchanged.

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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