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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 10:24 Uhr
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DMEGC Solar Launches Steel Frame Modules with New Design, Promising Better Reliability and Higher Bifaciality

DMEGC Solar Launches Steel Frame Modules with New Design, Promising Better Reliability and Higher Bifaciality

JINHUA, China, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar has recently launched a new series of steel-frame photovoltaic modules. The new products represent a significant engineering shift from traditional aluminum frames, offering enhanced durability and a groundbreaking section design that maximizes rear-side energy capture.

The move to steel is driven by a combination of technical and environmental advantages. According to the company's technical documentation, the steel grade used offers a much higher tensile strength, nearly double that of standard aluminum alloys. This allows the modules to withstand extreme mechanical loads-with the snow load up to 6000Pa and the wind load up to 5000Pa when properly mounted.

One of the most critical reliability improvements comes from the material's Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE). Steel has a CTE of 12 (10?6 m/k), which is much closer to glass (6.9) than aluminum (23). This compatibility suggests that steel-framed modules experience far less environmental stress over their lifetime, reducing the risk of micro-cracks compared to aluminum-framed modules.

The highlight of the launch is the new cross-section design for the steel frame. Unlike traditional frames that cast shadows on the rear side of the module, DMEGC's innovative "S-shaped" cross-section reduces vertical shading on the back of the module by 76%. This design increases the unshaded rear area by 3.6% and theoretically increases the bifaciality factor by approximately 2.8%. When combined with new cell technologies and anti-reflective coating (ARC) on the back glass, DMEGC states that their modules can achieve a bifaciality factor of up to 85%.

According to DMEGC's yield simulations, this 85% bifaciality factor translates to an annual power generation of 2,078 kWh/kWp/year. This represents an additional 0.6% gain in power generation revenue compared to conventional modules, giving project developers a tangible boost to their bottom line.

To address concerns about steel corrosion, DMEGC Solar utilizes a Zn-Al-Mg coated steel (ZAM). This specialized coating provides exceptional resistance to environmental degradation. The modules have passed rigorous independent testing for both salt mist and ammonia resistance.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-launches-steel-frame-modules-with-new-design-promising-better-reliability-and-higher-bifaciality-302934677.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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