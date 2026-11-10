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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 10:30 Uhr
160 Leser
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Newgen Software and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance Forge Strategic Partnership to Shape the Future of Enterprise AI

Newgen Software and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance Forge Strategic Partnership to Shape the Future of Enterprise AI

The collaboration will drive breakthrough AI research, innovation, and enterprise AI adoption across financial services sectors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leader in intelligent enterprise orchestration, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) at the National University of Singapore to advance research, innovation, talent development, and industry engagement in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a focus on enterprise AI innovation.

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Newgen's AI innovation journey and reinforces its commitment to advancing enterprise-ready AI. By bringing together AIDF's research expertise, startup ecosystem, and education capabilities with Newgen's enterprise technology, product engineering expertise, and industry experience, the collaboration aims to accelerate the translation of research into practical enterprise applications, technology solutions, and real-world industry use cases.

As organizations increasingly seek to harness AI to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making, the partnership will focus on fostering practical AI innovation for enterprise and financial services environments. The collaboration is designed to help bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world business applications, enabling organizations to unlock measurable value from emerging technologies.

The partnership also creates opportunities for deeper engagement between academia, industry, startups, and ecosystem stakeholders. Through collaborative initiatives and knowledge-sharing programs, Newgen and AIDF aim to strengthen innovation ecosystems, support capability building, and contribute to developing future-ready AI talent.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate the exchange of insights and exploration of emerging AI technologies that can help enterprises orchestrate processes, content, communications, and information more effectively. These efforts align closely with Newgen's vision of helping organizations drive digital transformation through the NewgenONE Intelligent Enterprise Orchestration Platform, which brings together content, processes, communications, and AI to help organizations operate with greater agility and intelligence.

Under the MoU, Newgen and AIDF will collaborate across several strategic areas, including:

  • Joint research and development initiatives in areas of mutual interest
  • Translating research outcomes into enterprise-grade technologies, solutions, and industry use cases
  • Engaging startups, industry partners, regulators, and ecosystem stakeholders through innovation-led initiatives
  • Supporting capability building, education, professional development, and knowledge-sharing programs
  • Exploring additional areas of cooperation that advance AI innovation and industry transformation

On this collaboration, Pramod Kumar, CGO, Newgen Software, said, "The future of AI will not be defined by algorithms alone, but by how effectively cutting-edge research is translated into real-world outcomes. Our collaboration with AIDF brings together two complementary strengths: world-class research and deep enterprise expertise. This partnership reflects Newgen's commitment to staying Ahead of What's Ahead while helping organizations become truly intelligent enterprises."

Professor Huang Ke Wei, Executive Director of AIDF, said, "The partnership with Newgen presents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the connection between academic research and industry application. The collaboration will help to advance research, innovation, talent development, and industry engagement in Artificial Intelligence, with a focus on enterprise and financial services applications."

Balaji Chikrale, APAC Business Head, Newgen, highlighted that the collaboration with AIDF can contribute to Singapore's digital economy by nurturing local talent, creating meaningful opportunities, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and accelerating innovation in AI and emerging technologies.

As AI continues to reshape industries globally, the partnership will focus on fostering innovation at the intersection of research, technology, and business, while nurturing future talent and contributing to the broader AI ecosystem.

About Newgen Software

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale. The NewgenONE Platform unifies content, processes, and communications into an orchestration layer where intelligence is embedded into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance, and control built in. Enterprises move beyond fragmented initiatives to continuously adaptive, production-ready operations. Decisions, workflows, and experiences evolve in real time, shaped by context, data, and embedded AI. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Newgen defines how modern enterprises operate, intelligently and at scale.

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale | Newgen Software

About the Asian Institute of Digital Finance

The Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) is a university-level institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS), jointly founded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the National Research Foundation (NRF), and NUS. AIDF aims to be a thought leader, a FinTech knowledge hub, and an experimental site for developing digital financial technologies, as well as for nurturing current and future FinTech researchers and practitioners in Asia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aidf.nus.edu.sg/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgen-software-and-the-asian-institute-of-digital-finance-forge-strategic-partnership-to-shape-the-future-of-enterprise-ai-302934688.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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