DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc (NSDQ) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.6575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1379429 CODE: NSDQ ISIN: IE000A2YGZU5 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000A2YGZU5 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSDQ LEI Code: 213800UQYKK2NL3B3H50 Sequence No.: 449143 EQS News ID: 2431662 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)