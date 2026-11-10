Price wars currently stand as the biggest challenge facing solar installers in the Philippines, according to research by Manila-based nonprofit organisation New Energy Nexus (NEX) Philippines. NEX Philippines first surveyed its network of rooftop solar installers in April to learn how the country's oil and gas crisis was impacting businesses and recently conducted follow-up research to identify how solar adoption has since shifted. The Philippines, which imports most of its oil from the Middle East, first declared an energy crisis in March following the start of the Strait of Hormuz crisis. It ...

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