Chinese solar manufacturer DMEGC has unveiled a new series of bifacial glass-glass photovoltaic modules featuring a steel frame designed to improve mechanical reliability and rear-side power generation. "The zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) coated steel used in the frames has nearly twice the tensile strength of conventional aluminum alloys, enabling the modules to withstand snow loads of up to 6,000 Pa and wind loads of up to 5,000 Pa when installed with suitable mounting systems," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. DMEGC said the material also has a lower coefficient of thermal ...

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