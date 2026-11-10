Hotels.com today announced a new multi-year global partnership with Real Madrid, one of the most recognized and successful football clubs in the world.

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Hari Nair, Hotels.com General Manager and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations at the official signing ceremony for the Hotels.com and Real Madrid partnership.

The partnership connects the global hotel booking platform with Real Madrid's vast international 677M fanbase through content, digital activations, matchday visibility and exclusive experiences.

As an Official Partner of Real Madrid, Hotels.com will have exclusive access to matchday branding, digital content opportunities, and hospitality experiences at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium. It will also enable Hotels.com and Real Madrid to collaborate on campaigns that help supporters travel and bring them closer to the club throughout the season.

The partnership is rooted in the strong alignment between Real Madrid's global fanbase and Hotels.com's core audience of frequent hotel bookers. According to official sources and audience insights, Real Madrid supporters are avid travelers, frequently journeying to matches, tournaments and away fixtures, and are more likely to travel and stay in hotels than the general population.

Combined with the club's international reach, the partnership provides Hotels.com with a unique opportunity to connect with travelers through one of the world's most passionate fan communities. Hotels.com search data is showing that hotel stays in Madrid during the months of the current season are up 30%* year-over-year, proving the city's growing appeal for global travelers.

"Real Madrid is one of the most iconic brands in global sport, with an unmatched ability to connect with fans around the world. This partnership gives Hotels.com a powerful platform to engage a passionate, highly relevant audience through compelling content and meaningful experiences," said Hotels.com General Manager Hari Nair. "The loyalty that defines Real Madrid's fanbase makes this a natural fit for Hotels.com. We know Real Madrid fans over index on travel frequency, so we want to reward them with instant savings today and the flexibility to bank rewards for future trips."

Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid's Institutional Relations Director, said: "This partnership represents a great opportunity for us to continue growing as a club alongside a leading company in its sector, with whom we share fundamental values such as the pursuit of excellence, a commitment to service, innovation, and the ability to connect with our respective audiences."

Over the coming seasons, Hotels.com and Real Madrid will collaborate on a range of fan-focused initiatives. Through the partnership, Hotels.com will engage fans across Real Madrid's global ecosystem, leveraging the club's digital channels, in-stadium presence and hospitality opportunities to showcase how travelers can get rewarded every time they book.

The announcement also reinforces Hotels.com's broader commitment to investing in football partnerships that deliver meaningful audience engagement, cultural relevance and long-term brand growth across priority markets.

Notes to Editors

*Based on lodging searches made from January 1, 2026 October 9, 2026 on Hotels.com global POSa, for travel between August 1, 2026 and May 31, 2027, compared to the same dates the previous year.

About Hotels.com

Hotels.com is the hotels expert with hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. We're all about giving travelers more of what they want whether that's instant savings, flexible options, or rewards they can actually use.

As a member, you save with discounts of 20% or more on hundreds of thousands of hotels worldwide and earn rewards on every eligible stay. Plus, with Save Your Way, you have control over your savings. Take your member discount today or turn it into future travel rewards.

We also make booking a stay simple and flexible with Price Alerts and Free Cancellation on most hotels, so you can feel confident you're getting great value even when plans change. Whether it's a business trip or a bucket-list getaway, Hotels.com helps you get the most out of every trip.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110227823/en/

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