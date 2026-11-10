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Dow Jones News
10.11.2026 11:15 Uhr
313 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China Explores a New Pathway for Medical AI: Bridging R&D Innovation and Clinical Adoption

DJ China Explores a New Pathway for Medical AI: Bridging R&D Innovation and Clinical Adoption 

EQS Newswire / 10/11/2026 / 17:40 UTC+8 
 
DIAGENS (HKEX: 02526.HK) advances an innovative model to lower barriers for specialised medical imaging AI development 
and real-world clinical implementation. 
 
HANGZHOU, Nov. 10, 2026 -For enterprises advancing medical AI commercialisation, hospitals are the ultimate testing 
ground for real-world validation. Algorithms must target specific clinical pain points, adapt to local imaging 
datasets, and integrate seamlessly with frontline operational workflows. However, replicating customised development 
and adaptation work across individual healthcare institutions hinders scalable expansion and drives up costs. 
 
Now, a newly launched partnership in southern China presents a model for restructuring medical AI application 
workflows. On 6 November, Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (DIAGENS, HKEX: 02526.HK), a Hong Kong-listed 
medical imaging AI player, entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Yongjiang Laboratory in 
Guangxi. The cooperation covers model training, multi-centre clinical validation and the implementation of 
demonstration projects, with cross-border cooperation in Southeast Asia as a long-term objective. 
 
This partnership aligns with China's broader strategy of integrating AI innovation with clinical practice. Public 
healthcare institutions, clinical teams and technology enterprises are jointly building a process to accelerate the 
integration of specialty AI models into mainstream healthcare workflows. 

Translating Clinical Requirements into AI-enabled Solutions 
 
Diagens anchors its technological system on iMedImage, its reusable foundational medical imaging model. Its 
proprietary iMedLoop medical imaging AI R&D and production acceleration platform integrates key stages including data 
processing, intelligent annotation, quality control, model training, unified evaluation, release, deployment and 
application feedback. Clinical teams define clinical requirements and task specifications based on their professional 
expertise, while Diagens offers a technical foundation and tailored tools to develop task-specific AI models. 
 
This paradigm delivers distinct advantages. Teams developing CT diagnostic models for renal diseases and X-ray models 
for breast conditions operate in different scenarios, yet they can share underlying R&D infrastructure. The reuse of 
foundational capabilities optimises cost allocation across multiple scenarios and enables hospitals to launch projects 
without assembling large technical teams. 
 
Guangxi has already witnessed practical achievements. Leveraging the core technologies of Diagens, local hospital teams 
have developed CT diagnostic models for renal cancers and X-ray diagnostic models for breast cancers, securing awards 
in a national medical imaging AI competition held by China's National Healthcare Security Administration. These 
successful cases demonstrate how clinicians participate in scenario-oriented AI model development. The new laboratory 
cooperation in Guangxi aims to scale up such collaborative models. 
 
The business model can scale along two dimensions. Individual healthcare institutions can develop multiple AI-enabled 
diagnostic tools, while mature solutions can be iterated and adapted for deployment across diverse healthcare 
facilities. The competitive advantage derives from the transfer of technical experience and clinical insights across 
projects. 

Transformative Impacts of Industry Policy Support 
 
China's policies have paved a clear pathway for the clinical implementation of this collaborative model. A national 
healthcare plan released in November 2025 sets clear development targets: specialty models and AI agents are to be 
fully established by 2027, and AI-assisted medical imaging tools shall achieve universal adoption in secondary-level 
and higher hospitals nationwide by 2030. 
 
These targets deliver tangible value by integrating all essential resources, including participating hospitals, 
clinical specialists, professional evaluation systems and technical capabilities. The systematic coordination of these 
core elements constitutes a critical step in accelerating the implementation of medical AI technologies. 
 
Diagens' cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang Anzhen'er Medical Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. 
("Anzhen'er"), signed in September 2026, serves as a typical case. As the operating entity of the National Artificial 
Intelligence Application Pilot Base (Medical) in Zhejiang, Anzhen'er plans to explore an integrated service model with 
Diagens, combining on-site medical examinations, cloud-based AI analysis and specialist manual review. This framework 
standardises the role of AI technologies in clinical workflows and enables grassroots healthcare institutions to access 
high-quality shared resources. 
 
Guangxi presents a different healthcare ecosystem. By the end of 2025, this province hosted 940 hospitals and 1,258 
township healthcare centres. Clearly, cross-institutional collaboration requires adaptive optimisation for 
differentiated equipment configurations, staffing structures and computing resources. Successful implementation in 
Guangxi will generate replicable experience for other regions grappling with similar resource gaps between large 
hospitals and grassroots healthcare facilities. 
 
Policy incentives run parallel to rigorous product supervision. In May 2026, Diagens obtained Class III medical device 
registration for its AI AutoVision chromosome analysis system in China. This milestone validates Diagens' capability 
to translate imaging AI technologies into fully compliant, commercially available clinical products via regulatory 
approval pathways. 

Technical Capabilities Underpinning Clinical Deployment 
 
As disclosed in Diagens' 2025 annual report, its iMedImage foundational model features 104 billion parameters, 
covering 19 imaging modalities and 26 clinical specialties. The extensive coverage aligns with the strategic goal of 
supporting diversified specialty-specific scenarios based on a unified foundational model. The model enables 
multi-level image analysis tasks, including classification, detection and segmentation. 
 
Relevant technical reports demonstrate robust model performance. It achieves a chromosome classification accuracy rate 
of 99.96% based on 45,328 images. In end-to-end chromosomal abnormality analysis tasks leveraging data from 12 
healthcare institutions, it delivers a sensitivity of 92.75% and a specificity of 91.50%. These task-specific results 
provide solid evidence for Diagens' technical strengths, as its registered products mark substantial progress in 
clinical commercialisation. 
 
Medical imaging represents a core frontier for the global development of foundational AI models. Google's MedGemma 1.5 
expands its capabilities to 3D CT, 3D MRI and whole-slide histopathology imaging scenarios, while Microsoft's 
MedImageParse and MedImageParse3D enable segmentation, detection and recognition for 3D medical image analysis. These 
technological advances collectively reflect a clear industry trend: reusable foundational models are becoming the core 
infrastructure for diversified imaging tasks and specialty-specific applications. 
 
The breadth of imaging modality coverage serves as a key indicator of competitiveness. Google's MedGemma 1.5 covers six 
major imaging categories, including chest X-ray, CT, MRI, dermatological imaging, fundus imaging and histopathology. 
Microsoft's MedImageParse supports nine imaging modalities, whereas iMedImage from Diagens covers 19 modalities. 
Compared with mainstream foundational models, iMedImage boasts industry-leading coverage of medical imaging scenarios, 
laying a solid foundation for the development of specialty AI models for diverse clinical tasks. 
 
By integrating its foundational imaging capabilities, hospital-led customised model development, registered clinical 
products and revenue-generating model services, Diagens has established a leading position in the commercialisation of 
medical AI. Its core competitiveness lies in the closed-loop R&D system it enables: clinical expertise drives the 
iteration of specialty AI models, which are integrated into clinical workflows after rigorous evaluation. This unique 
enabling role differentiates Diagens in the global drive for standardised, scalable development and deployment of 
medical AI technologies. 

Reuse-centric Commercialisation Model 
 
This paradigm is backed by robust commercial performance. In the first half of 2026, Diagens recorded RMB 94.5 million 
in Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) revenue, representing a year-on-year surge of 101.1%. The revenue stream covers technology 
licensing, cloud-based services and on-premises deployment. As of 30 June, Diagens had launched 158 customised model 
projects in collaboration with 99 partner hospitals, building a solid client and R&D foundation for sustained business 
expansion. 
 
The business model's profitability hinges on reuse and iterative optimisation. Each project accumulates actionable 
experience in data processing, task definition, model evaluation and clinical deployment, which streamlines the 
delivery of subsequent projects, enabling the platform to support more scenarios without repetitive foundational R&D 
investment. Authorised clinical data and practitioner feedback further drive continuous model iteration and 
technological development. 
 
As a Chinese province bordering Vietnam and with links to Southeast Asia, Guangxi unlocks new cross-border cooperation 
potential for Diagens. The experience accumulated across China's tiered healthcare system will serve as a valuable 
reference for regional market expansion in Southeast Asia, where local clinical partnerships and scenario adaptation 
remain critical. 
 
As a real-world example of China's medical AI strategy, Diagens is committed to translating its reusable foundational 
AI model into an expanding portfolio of clinically validated tools. Its core growth opportunity lies in building a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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