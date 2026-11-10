Novuna: Britain's £8.6bn nostalgia habit: Grown-ups spend big on childhood favourites as Christmas approaches

Britain's £8.6bn nostalgia habit: Grown-ups spend big on childhood favourites as Christmas approaches

From LEGO and Pokémon to retro gaming, new research from Novuna Personal Finance reveals how Britain's childhood favourites have become big business for adults.

More than half (54%) of UK adults still spend money on games, brands and collectables they loved growing up, with nostalgia spenders putting around £290 a year into their interests.

still spend money on games, brands and collectables they loved growing up, with nostalgia spenders putting around into their interests. Younger adults lead the trend: 77% of 18-44-year-olds continue spending on childhood favourites, compared with 27% of over-55s.

77% of 18-44-year-olds continue spending on childhood favourites, compared with 27% of over-55s. The average largest-ever individual purchase is £601 , rising to £864 among 25-34-year-olds .

, rising to . With Christmas approaching, 50% of adults plan to treat themselves to games, collectables or childhood favourites, with GTA VI and LEGO among the most-wanted gifts.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain's inner child is alive and well, with adult spending on the Lego sets, Pokémon cards and retro consoles now worth an estimated £8.6bn a year, according to new research from Novuna Personal Finance

More than half (54%) of UK adults, still spend money on the games, toys and collectables they loved growing up - around £290 a year on average - with many treating themselves to big-ticket items they could only dream of as children

And with Christmas fast approaching, it seems grown-ups are just as keen as children to find something fun under the tree.

Half of British adults who celebrate Christmas plan to splash out on childhood favourites for themselves this year, with spending expected to average £158 on games, collectables and nostalgic treats.

The grown-up Christmas wish list has some familiar names, too. One in five (20%) would most like to receive Grand Theft Auto VI, closely followed by LEGO (19%), while 15% would welcome a new games console.

And adults aren't just shopping for themselves. Half (50%) plan to spend on video games as gifts for others, while four in ten (40%) expect to buy LEGO presents.

The generations who never grew out of their childhood favourites

While nostalgia has an appeal across the generations, younger adults are particularly enthusiastic about spending on the things they grew up with.

More than three-quarters (77%) of 18-44-year-olds continue to spend on childhood favourites, compared with just over a quarter (27%) of over-55s.

Among 25-34-year-olds, almost a quarter (24%) still buy Pokémon cards and games, with buyers in this age group spending an average of £259 over the past year. Retro gaming buyers of the same age spent an average of £297.

LEGO is proving popular with younger adults too. Buyers aged 18-24 spent an average of £273 over the past 12 months - almost £100 more than the average LEGO buyer.

From pocket money to serious spending

The most Brits have ever spent on a single game, collectable or hobby purchase averages £601, rising to £864 among 25 to 34-year-olds, with some spending as much as £5,000 in one go.

The cost of these childhood favourites has climbed too, as the brands people grew up with increasingly make products designed for adults with larger wallets. All five of Lego's most expensive sets ever have been released since 2017, led by last year's £899.99 Star Wars Death Star, costing more than a PS5.

Why we're still spending on childhood favourites

For many, the appeal goes beyond simply owning another game or collectable.

Almost a quarter (24%) say these purchases bring back happy childhood memories,

22% say they help them relax and escape the pressures of everyday life.

18% are finally treating themselves to the things they could only put on a wish list as children, rising to almost three in ten (29%) 18 to 24-year-olds making up for years of limited pocket money

Others are thinking with their heads rather than their hearts, with 15% believing their purchases could go up in value. And they may be right, as one study found Lego sets rose in value by around 11% a year between 1987 and 2015, a better return than investing in gold over the same period.

Theresa Lindsay, Chief Marketing Officer at Novuna Finance, said:

From the return of 90s fashion and music to LEGO, Pokémon and retro gaming, nostalgia seems to be everywhere right now.

"And perhaps that's no surprise. With so much uncertainty around there's something comforting about returning to the things that have always made us happy.

"We might be older, but we haven't lost our love for the things we grew up with. And with Christmas approaching, it seems plenty of us are hoping to find a little piece of our childhood under the tree."

Notes to editors

The research was conducted by Censuswide among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 23 and 27 October 2026, subject to final confirmation of fieldwork dates.

The £8.6bn annual expenditure figure is a modelled estimate derived from reported spending across the five surveyed categories and the UK adult population. Spending estimates and qualifying respondent bases should be confirmed against the final Censuswide methodology.

Christmas findings relate to respondents who celebrate Christmas. The £158 average planned self-gifting spend includes respondents specifying zero expenditure but excludes those unable to provide an amount.

Historic price comparisons use published UK prices and inflation adjustments. Products of different specifications should not be treated as directly equivalent.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/britains-8-6bn-nostalgia-habit-grown-ups-spend-big-on-childhood-favourites-as-christmas-approaches-302934765.html